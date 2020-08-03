Twitch Prime gives away 12 more games for free this month – check them out

August is now upon us which means more Twitch Prime goodies to pick up. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, this month you’ll be getting seven new games from developer SNK alongside five more free PC games. There are also in-game loot and cosmetics from Apex Legends, Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, DOOM Eternal, League of Legends, and more.

The SNK games up for grabs this month are Metal Slug 2, Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad, Baseball Stars 2, Sengoku 3, Ironclad, King of the Monsters, and the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection. This is only the second batch of SNK games, and there’s still another to come. It’s also worth noting that you still pick up the games from the first batch, which are: Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar, and Samurai Shodown II.

It’s not all SNK, though, and you can also get Shaq Fu 2, Warsaw, Treachery in Beatdown City, Chroma Squad, and Blazing Chrome as part of this month’s selection of free games.

As for the loot and cosmetics, Apex Legends fans can claim an exclusive Pathfinder skin and the mixtape gun charm.

Over in GTA Online, you can earn $200,000 in-game each week you play and get free access to Vespucci Canals Nightclub property. In Red Dead Online, meanwhile, you can get five free legendary animal pheromones, 6,000 Naturalist XP, and a free Kataka Coat to top it all off. That’s not it, either, as you can also get new skins for Doom Eternal and League of Legends.

If that sounds good to you, then you can head over to the website to find a full rundown of the goodies on offer alongside details on how to get them.