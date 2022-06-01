The Two Point Campus system requirements are here to grade your gaming PC, but it thankfully doesn’t take much to pass the game’s specs test. In fact, the management game can technically run on graphics cards released over 10 years ago.

Developer Two Point Studios caters to rigs new, old, and older with the Two Points Campus system requirements. So long as your GPU is at least as powerful as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 6850, you should have no problem setting up your dream university. If you’re unsure whether your pixel pusher qualifies, anything newer than a GT 1030 or RX 550 should do you just fine.

The rest of the Two Point Campus system requirements are similarly low, needing just 4GB of gaming RAM and a similarly small 6GB of storage space from the best SSD for gaming. While the game does work on Windows 7 64-bit operating systems, we’d strongly suggest you install Windows 11 or 10 instead to get it running at its best.

Here are the Two Point Campus system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 8100

AMD FX 4350 Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GT 1030

AMD Radeon RX 550

Intel HD Graphics 630 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 Storage 6GB 6GB

Take the Two Point Campus system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Two Point Campus?