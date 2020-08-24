Back to Top

The UK Game of the Show kicks off later today – here’s how to vote

Fancy lending your support to some of Britain’s promising, upcoming videogames? Then you can do so by voting for one of 15 of them in the UK Game of the Show digital event later today.

The event has been organised by UK trade body UKIE, sponsored by Barclays, and kicks off in around five hours. You can participate for free, too, which is a nifty bonus. The UK Game of the Show aims to show off the creativity and skill behind some of Britain’s as-of-yet unreleased games to bring them to the attention of publishers, investors, and the media. Voting is easy as all you have to do is register for the event, show up, and vote after the showcase is done in a Twitter poll. UKIE’s UK Game of the Show kicks off at 18:00 BST/ 13:00 EST/ 10:00 PST.

Among the UK games up for your selection are Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Dirt 5, Monstrum 2, Mars Horizon, and more. If you want to see the list in full before the event kicks off, then you can find it over on UKIE’s website alongside some information on the game and the studio behind them.

UKIE says the UK Game of the Show is ideal for publishers, investors, and anyone in the media keen to chat to the studios to find out more about its game. If you’re merely curious and want to see some new games, then you’re welcome to join, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

It doesn’t end there either, as the winner of the UK Game of the Show will go on to compete in the inaugural EuroPlay content. Think of it as the Eurovision of the gaming industry. That event takes place on Friday, August 28, and will follow the same format as UKIE’s event.

