9 years later, Until Dawn is finally coming to PC with a new rebuild

They say good things come to those who wait, and PC gamers have been waiting a very long time for this one, but we can finally say that Until Dawn will be making its way to PC. The news was confirmed at PlayStation’s State of Play event, with a new rebuild planned for later in 2024.

Since its release in 2015, PlayStation gamers have had all the fun with Until Dawn. The horror game, which places you in a remote mountain lodge and gives you control of eight different characters, has been praised for its cinematic presentation, engaging story, and player-led gameplay, where the user’s decisions drastically alter the flow of the game.

It has been rumored for a while now that Until Dawn would be getting a PC port as part of its potential upgrade for the PS5. Well, that has now been made official, and we know that the rebuild of the survival game will bring the title to PC at some point in 2024.

The announcement was made at PlayStation’s State of Play event on Wednesday January 31, where Ballistic Moon’s creative director, Neil McEwan promised fans “more emotional depth, an enhanced look, and a completely new soundscape” for this return to Blackwood Mountain. The game is being rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, and the revamp has made use of the “latest tools and techniques” to deliver a “truly enhanced cinematic horror experience.”

The game is also likely to become even scarier this time around, with the introduction of a third-person camera allowing users to take a look at the “dark, unseen corners of Blackwood Mountain” and “really feel the experience of that fateful night.” There will be more detail to the narrative, too, with previously “unexplored emotional parts of the story” now being given their time to shine.

