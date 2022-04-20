Valorant patch 4.08: update brings huge Jett nerf

Riot Games has revealed that Valorant patch 4.08 has some pretty significant changes for fan-favourite agent Jett. While the team wants to retain her ability to hit big plays, the devs concede that tweaks to her dash are needed.

In a new blog post, agent designer Alexander Mistakidis explains that the team wants to bring Jett more in line with other characters without removing her potential for highlight moments. To accomplish that, the team is making changes to her Tailwind ability. Following a short delay when pressing the ability key, Jett will be empowered to immediately dash on the next button press during a 12-second window. Jett will also lose her Tailwind charge if the window expires or if she dashes, though you can regain it with two kills.

“With this update, we want to bring Jett back into that core loop by asking her to call her shots and then engage with a window of dash power to make those trademark explosive plays,” Mistakidis says. “This should create clear signals for other players to consider and understand that Jett made a deliberate call. Jett’s new dash will require an adjustment for players, but we feel this is the best solution to balance maintaining Jett’s identity while increasing game health.”

Mistakidis goes on to explain that Jett’s dash ability currently causes some critical issues as she can escape situations other agents can’t. While a poor push might punish some players, a Jett player could rely on movement abilities and smokes to escape. As such, the team wants Jett mains to have to think more about the moves they make.

“Overall, we want Jett to have her power moments and to be able to dash, but we also want viable counterplay and for Jett players to be more thoughtful when using their abilities,” Mistakidis says.

Curious about who else is good to play right now? Check out our Valorant tier list for all the knowledge you could possibly seek.