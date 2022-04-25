Vampire Survivors Bone Zone update adds flower-farting dog

Vampire Survivor’s latest character is a dog with the ability to fart out flowers. The powerful pupper was added to the hit indie game over the weekend as part of patch 0.5.1 and is very much as excellent as you’d imagine.

Vampire Survivor’s cast of characters all have their unique abilities, though they all serve a similar purpose. The roguelike and bullet hell mashup sends waves of enemies your way, so you have to blast through them while managing your spacing appropriately or they’ll swarm you. In case you were wondering, you can’t pet this dog. They have a lot going on right now.

The new character arrives alongside other things in the new Vampire Survivors update. There’s a new hard challenge stage called The Bone Zone that’s essentially a room made of bones filled with levitating skeleton heads that float after you. Developer Poncle has also added one more rank for reroll and skip power-ups alongside two new arcanas. You’ve got heaps of tweaks and bug fixes, too.

Here’s the new pupper in action:

