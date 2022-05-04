If you’re hoping to play Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong come its imminent release date, you’ll need to make sure your gaming PC is capable of meeting the Vampire: The Masquerade system requirements. Thankfully, it won’t take much to get your teeth stuck into this story-driven romp set in the World of Darkness universe.

You won’t need the best graphics card to surmount the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong system requirements, far from it. Developer Big Bad Wolf recommends equipping your rig with a GPU as powerful as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, which should be easy enough for most people.

The easiest and perhaps cheapest way you’ll be able to improve your Swansong experience is via the best SSD for gaming you can get your hands on. We don’t yet know how much space the game will take up, but the last thing you want ruining the pace of your vampiric ventures are unsightly load times.

Here are the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 Intel Core i5-3470 RAM 6GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 7790

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 VRAM 4GB 8GB Storage TBA TBA

Take the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?