Vindictus: Defying Fate first caught our eye a few weeks ago when the action game spin-off of classic MMORPG Vindictus was debuted in a flashy trailer. With shades of Dragon’s Dogma 2, God of War, and Elden Ring in its mythology-centered monster designs and playable heroes, Vindictus: Defying Fate immediately shot up near the top of our list of exciting upcoming games. Now, good news has arrived for anyone interested in seeing how the trailer’s action feels first hand as Vindictus: Defying Fate has just launched a free limited-time Steam playtest.

Building on its MMORPG source material, Vindictus: Defying Fate takes its 2010 predecessor’s combat into a flashier, modern style that resembles the tension filled clashes of a soulslike game. Just as enticing as its fighting, though, is the design of its fantasy-inflected medieval world and monsters, which are drawn from Celtic mythology. Those familiar with the original Vindictus will also notice the return of Lann, an agile warrior who tackles monsters with dual swords, and Fiona, who’s armed with a longsword and shield, and is described as being suited best to defensive players.

Vindictus: Defying Fate’s pre-alpha playtest has already started, allows players to try out a portion of the game as either Fiona or Lann, and is freely available through Steam until Monday March 18. Check it out right here.

