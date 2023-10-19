Are the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin system requirements? You won’t need the power of an army to run Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin on your PC. Even the average rig should be okay running what might be one of the best games set in the Games Workshop world.

Yet, before you wage war throughout the Mortal Realms in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin, it may still be worth upgrading to the latest Windows 11 operating system or one of the best gaming SSDs to limit loading times.

The Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin minimum requirements require you to have an Nvidia GTZ 1060, or an AMD Radeon RX 5600XT graphics card with 12GB of VRAM before you try entering the latest game set in the Games Workshop fantasy universe. An Intel i5-6600, or an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor is enough to get your campaigns going, but you will need 16 of RAM too.

Here are the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel i5 6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 7 2600X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5600XT Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage 27GB 27GB

To hit the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin recommended specs, you’re going to need to have a high-powered graphics card, like the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, or the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. Both GPUs should give you enough power to forge your armies, and then some. Developer Frontier Developments does also require that you have an Intel i7-8700, or an AMD Ryzen 7 2600X equivalent when it comes to processors, and at least 16GB of RAM.

When it comes to the operating system, you should be fine with Windows 10, but the specs also recommend running the latest Microsoft OS, Windows 11. If you haven’t yet made the upgrade, it’s still free for all Windows 10 users.

The Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin size requirements only requires you to free up 27GB, which is pretty modest compared to a lot of modern PC games. Nevertheless, if you want more space for the post-launch Hero expansions, or just want to future-proof your rig, you won’t need the best SSD, but something like the WD_BLACK SN850X is enough to get you going.

While you don’t have to look far to find more of the best Warhammer games, the impending Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin release date could see it added to this list sooner rather than later.

