Uplay is dead, as of Watch Dogs Legion – replaced by Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft has announced Ubisoft Connect, an “ecosystem of players services for all Ubisoft games across all platforms”. In terms a little less impenetrable, it’s the new name for Uplay, and it’ll unify all of Ubisoft’s cross-game services under a single banner, while offering up some new benefits in the changeover.

Ubisoft Connect launches October 29, alongside the Watch Dogs Legion release date. You’ll still launch all your PC Ubisoft games through Connect, so everything that previously required Uplay will now launch through the new client. Uplay will automatically be updated to the new name, and all your games will remain installed.

Full cross-progression across upcoming Ubisoft games is the big benefit of Uplay Connect. Starting with Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic, you’ll be able to use your Ubisoft account to keep progress across platforms. Play on PC, switch to consoles where appropriate – it doesn’t matter. Your saves and progression will carry with you, and Ubisoft intends to “support crossplay and cross-progression as standard in as many future titles as possible”.

The new system will also introduce a new in-game overlay on both consoles and PC, a unified Ubisoft friends list across platforms, and a new version of Sam, the AI assistant from a few years back that gives you help when you suck at Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft Connect will offer a similar loyalty reward system to the previous Ubisoft Club, and your units and XP will carry forward. Old challenges on older games are no longer active, so all those little in-game rewards are now completely free – Ubisoft says there are “more than 1,000” newly free in-game items.

You can get more details in the official announcement and FAQ. I doubt many of us will be shedding any tears over the death of Uplay, especially now that Ubisoft is actually using the platform to offer real benefits to players.