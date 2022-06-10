Grab $170 off a 2TB WD Black SN850 SSD at Best Buy

The best SSD for gaming can make all the difference when it comes to gaming PC performance, but speedy drives come with a premium price tag. Thankfully, storage deals tend to pop up from time to time, and you can currently grab a WD Black SN850 2TB drive for $170 less.

Over on Best Buy, you can grab a WD Black SN850 SSD for $259.99, thanks to a $170 discount. This 2TB solution is blisteringly fast and packs enough storage for even the chonkiest of Steam libraries. 7,000MB/s read speeds will help make booting into Windows 11 a breeze, and you won’t need to spend much time staring at loading screens in your favourite games.

The WD Black SN850 makes for a great gaming PC upgrade, but it’s also PS5 compatible, thanks to its included heatsink. It even comes clad with a touch of RGB, so it can contribute to the light show going on inside your PC case.

At $259.99, the SN850 is a high-spec storage steal, but you can also break down the cost of this premium part using Best Buy’s finance options.

If you’re planning on picking up a WD Black SN850 SSD, you might want to look into the best gaming motherboards, as it’ll help you get the most out of the drive’s PCIe Gen 4 specs and M.2 interface.

