This high-end, 2TB Western Digital NVMe SSD is almost a third off

If you’re looking to craft a gorgeous high-end build, or maybe upgrade your current build, you can’t go wrong with a 2TB NVMe SSD. It’s pretty common to use a 500GB or 1TB NVMe SSD alongside a 1TB SATA SSD or hard drive, but for ease, simplicity, and speed, cramming everything into a giant 2TB, speedy SSD is the way to go – if you can afford it. And with this discount on the 2TB WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD, you might just be able to.

The best SSDs are all about providing the quickest read and write speeds over the PCIe interface – and they’re diddy, too. Thin, memory stick-sized chips that drop right into your M.2 slot and are fixed in place with a small screw. And this one fits a whopping 2TB capacity into its tiny frame, all for a 31% discount for those in the US, down to $380, and a 28% discount for those in the UK, down to £330.

On the speed front, with the SN750 you’re getting 3,400MB/s sequential read and 2,900MB/s sequential write speeds. There are slightly quicker SSDs out there, but for a 2TB, sturdy, reliable SSD it’s pretty damn quick, and for most day-to-day tasks these speeds are overkill anyway.

Western Digital is a renowned name in the hard drive space, producing some of the most widely-used consumer HDDs and SSDs around. With this comes a responsibility to maintain a level of quality deserving of the brand name. We’ve seen some manufacturers, including WD, receive backlash for shipping SMR HDDs without telling customers they’re using the slower ‘shingled magnetic recording’ (SMR) technology. But the company has taken steps to rectify this, and this doesn’t affect SSDs anyway, since these use solid-state technology.

WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe SSD $549.99 $298.42 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

With the SN750 you’re getting a speedy, high-capacity SSD, with a damn good (and stylish!) heatsink to increase its peak performance longevity. And speaking of longevity, the 2TB version comes rated at 1,200TBW of endurance, so you won’t have to worry about it dying on you any time soon.