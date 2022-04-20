The WD Black SN850 1TB gaming SSD is $110 off on Amazon

There are few solid state drives that compare to the WD Black SN850, and it currently holds the title of best SSD for gaming among our personal picks. However, class-leading performance doesn’t always have to break the bank as you can bag this speedy bit of storage with a $110 discount right now over on Amazon.

While the WD Black SN850 1TB would normally cost $279.99, the $110 discount knocks down the price to just $169.99, netting you a 39% saving. Folks in the UK can save on a new SSD too with an even bigger 44% deduction that makes the solid state drive a more afforadable £144.98, down from £257.99.

So, what makes the WD Black SN850 a cut above the rest its brethren? Well, for starters it offers unparalleled read/write speeds of up to 7,000/5,300MB/s which translates into fast load times and lightning-fast responsiveness. These specs will become all the more important in the near-future too, as more PC games implment Microsoft’s DirectStorage API.

The WD Black SN850 got flash to back up that substance too, with an included heatsink that not only helps maintain consistent levels of performance but packs customisable RGB lighting as well.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long, as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast if you’re keen.