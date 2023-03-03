WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is back to its lowest ever price on Amazon

One of the speediest NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs, the WD_BLACK SN850X, is available with a 62% discount on Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price.

The WD_BLACK SN850X SSD against an orange background

Published:

Gaming hardwareWestern Digital

Western Digital has been working its magic in the storage space for decades, and no drive shows off its expertise better than the WD_BLACK SN850X. It’s one of the fastest solid-state drives you can buy right now, and it’s available for its lowest ever price right now over on Amazon.

As one of the best SSDs on the market, the WD_BLACK SN850X normally commands a premium price of $289.99 USD for the 2TB model. However, thanks to a 62% discount, it’s now down to just $109.99 USD. It’s the same story for sterling spenders, as the drive is now available for £113.05 GBP, saving you £190.94.

There are few solid-state options that compete with the 7,300MB/s sequential read speeds of the WD_BLACK SN850X. This NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive ensures your games and operating system will load quickly and remain super responsive.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can expect the WD_BLACK SN850X to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny.

More from PCGamesN

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.