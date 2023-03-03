WD_BLACK SN850X SSD is back to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Western Digital has been working its magic in the storage space for decades, and no drive shows off its expertise better than the WD_BLACK SN850X. It’s one of the fastest solid-state drives you can buy right now, and it’s available for its lowest ever price right now over on Amazon.

As one of the best SSDs on the market, the WD_BLACK SN850X normally commands a premium price of $289.99 USD for the 2TB model. However, thanks to a 62% discount, it’s now down to just $109.99 USD. It’s the same story for sterling spenders, as the drive is now available for £113.05 GBP, saving you £190.94.

There are few solid-state options that compete with the 7,300MB/s sequential read speeds of the WD_BLACK SN850X. This NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive ensures your games and operating system will load quickly and remain super responsive.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can expect the WD_BLACK SN850X to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny.