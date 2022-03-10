Western Digital 4TB HDDs are now $50 off

Western Digital hard drives can be a godsend when your gaming PC starts to slow down and gather digital cobwebs, as adding a new HDD gives your system a new lease of life. Regardless of whether you’re replacing one that’s started to sputter or adding another to your growing army of storage devices, they don’t have to cost the earth as you can get $50 off a portable WD hard drive on Amazon.

Not only does a Western Digital HDD give you a chance to speed up your computer by transferring miscellaneous files off your main hard drive, but you can run your games straight off of it too. Some games will run much smoother if you download them directly onto a HDD, meaning it could help to enhance your gaming experience with less lag.

On top of that, it’s portable too. If you lead a lifestyle that sees you travelling around between various locations, this could be a wonderful way to keep your best PC games and your important files with you at all times. Of course, it’s always prudent to have an external backup for your files anyway.

The specs for the WD 4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive HDD are as follows:

Compatible devices : laptop, PC, tablet, Mac

: laptop, PC, tablet, Mac USB connectivity : USB 3.0 and USB 2.0

: USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Formatting : Windows 10, Windows 8.1 – it will be compatible with other operating systems too, but some reformatting may be required

: Windows 10, Windows 8.1 – it will be compatible with other operating systems too, but some reformatting may be required Cache size: 4

You may also be interested to know that the 5TB version of this HDD is also currently on offer. This one is only $30 off (23%), so it’s not reduced as substantially, but if that extra terabyte is important to you, this might be worth a look. If you’re in the UK, you’ll find that the 4TB version is only reduced by 29%.

It’s unclear exactly how long either of these deals are going to remain in place, so if you want to enjoy these bargains, it would be wise to act quickly. If you’d like to see some of the other options available to you, take a look at our best SSD for gaming guide.