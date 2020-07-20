It doesn’t cost a fortune to have an elegant silver-white desktop setup like this

If you’ve ever desired a PC setup so pristine that you feel obliged to wash your hands twenty times before each gaming session, Reddit user rain-men has just the thing for you. The white and silver aesthetic isn’t an easy one to go for, with parts hard to come by and often costing more than their standard equivalents, but this setup proves it’s possible to go for pristine peripherals without breaking the bank.

Rain-men posted the setup to r/battlestations, and it certainly looks beautiful. Clearly opting for a minimalist style, the setup hosts a silver-white screen, keyboard, mouse, mousemat, laptop, laptop stand, speaker box, headphones, and headphone stand – all sitting on top of a white desk. Part of what makes this setup shine is the desktop background, which adds the only flash of colour into the mix.

Whenever we see a beautiful build take off on r/battlestations, the one common thread is an incredibly deliberate stylistic choice – something that says, ‘Hey, I know exactly what I’m going for with this, and I’m not settling for any half-measures.’ This build clearly has this in spades, and what’s particularly encouraging for us wannabe battlestation gods is that this setup comes in at the budget end of the price spectrum.

Rain-men lists their setup as follows:

Laptop: HP Envy 13 (2019)

HP Envy 13 (2019) Monitor: HP 24F

HP 24F Speaker: Xiaomi Square Box II

Xiaomi Square Box II Mouse: Logitech G304/G305

Logitech G304/G305 Keyboard: Royal Kludge RK989 (Ice blue backlight)

Royal Kludge RK989 (Ice blue backlight) Headphones: Sony WH-CH510

The laptop might not be a gaming one, but it’s the peripherals we’re really interested in, here. The keyboard, a Royal Kludge RK989, is a budget, no-frills mechanical keyboard available in a range of colour schemes and with the choice of different Cherry MX switches. The silver-and-white colour scheme looks delicious on this keyboard, and you’re not sacrificing quality thanks to its clicky (or not so clicky, if you opt for MX Brown or Red) key switches.

The mouse, which is either a Logitech G304 or G305, uses the company’s fabulous Hero optical sensor and boasts Logitech’s “lightspeed” wireless technology, the same that comes with the Logitech G Pro Wireless, our current pick for the best gaming mouse. And the G305 currently retails for $59.99 USD or £44.99 GBP, a perfect ‘high-end budget’ mouse.

Sticking with the ‘budget but high-quality and elegant’ theme, the HP 24F monitor retails for $124.99 USD or £119.99 GBP, and offers full-HD (FHD) 1080p resolution on an IPS panel, letting those centrepiece colours shine out in all their intended glory. Combine this with its slim silver bezel and you have a budget monitor that fits perfectly into the pristine aesthetic.

Finally, the Sony WH-CH510 headphones come in at a low $38 USD (this low price only on Amazon), or £34.95 GBP (30% off), making it a great budget option that offers up to 35 hours of battery life and “10 minutes Quick Charge for 90 minutes of playback”.

Add to these a sleek silver mousepad, white headphone stand, and a small speaker box, and you have a setup that’s as elegant as it is coordinated. Seat it all on top of a white desk to complete the look, and you’ve successfully thrown together a PC setup that 10,000 Reddit users (and counting!) agree is worthy of an upvote. We agree, too: nice job, rain-men!

Image taken from Reddit user rain-men‘s post on r/battlestations.