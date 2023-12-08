Dead Cells team annouces Windblown, a flashy, action-packed rougelite

The studio behind Dead Cells dropped a surprise trailer for an all-new action-packed rougelite game during the 2023 Game Awards, and it looks to be an electrifying adventure. Titled Windblown, developer Motion Twin calls its forthcoming release “Dead Cells’ hyperactive, sugar-rushed 3D sibling.”

Windblown is set to debut in early access in 2024. The trailer shows a trio of characters fighting for vengeance and includes gameplay clips showing fast-paced fighting mechanics in an open environment reminiscent of some of the best platform games on PC.

“In Windblown, players become Leapers – warriors fighting to protect their home, The Ark, from the gigantic and deadly Vortex and its Sentinel minions,” according to a press release that accompanied the reveal. “Like a bolt of lightning, players will freely dash through stunning open stages where each run is teeming with secrets to uncover. Players will be challenged to overcome the odds in relentless battles against the Vortex’s Sentinels, hell-bent on taking them down and starting their run anew.”

Dead Cells is a popular rogue-lite, metroidvania-inspired platforming game. While the Windblown trailer shows inspiration from Dead Cells, the game appears much faster-paced and full of high-octane action.

Unfortunately, since it won't enter early access in 2024, it could be a while until roguelike fans see Winblown's full release.

