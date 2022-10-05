Windows 11 2022 update causes performance drop on some systems

The latest Windows 11 update, known as 22H2, is causing some headaches as it seems to be slowing down file transfer speeds on some systems

The 'Bloom' artwork that first debuted in Windows 11

The Windows 11 2022 update, otherwise known as ’22H2′, is now slowly rolling out to compatible systems across the globe, promising to bring new features and improvements to the operating system. Unfortunately, it appears that a bug in this latest version is causing a performance drop on some PCs, leading to slower file transfers and possibly downloads.

Microsoft’s Ned Pyle details the Windows 11 2022 update issue in a support article on the company’s community hub (via PCWorld). Pyle states that users may experience slower file transfer speeds when “copying larger files from a remote computer down to a Windows 11 computer,” with speeds falling by “as much as 40%”.

This affects any transfers that are conducted using the SMB (Server Message Block) protocol, but it may also impact the speed at which you can access files on a remote machine, too. Pyle says that Microsoft can’t provide an ETA for a permanent fix just yet, but a temporary fix is available on the support article.

This isn’t the first time that a Windows 11 update has led to unintentional complications on the OS, with Microsoft unintentionally locking some users out of their PCs with a prior security patch.

