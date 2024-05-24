After the fall of SimCity back in 2013, the city building game, as a genre, hit something of a slump. But in the past 12 months, Manor Lords, Cities Skylines 2, and the very-anticipated Frostpunk 2 have brought municipal management back to the frontlines of PC gaming where it belongs. We’re spoiled for choice right now, and it’s about to get even better. After five years in Steam Early Access, during which it’s accumulated glowing reviews from players, one Soviet-themed city builder is finally getting its full 1.0 launch.

Workers and Resources: Soviet Republic is a city building game with an intensely deep simulation. Transport, the economy, resources, international trade – if the inner workings of Cities Skylines 2 have felt too light, and you’ve wanted a more intricate challenge compared to Colossal Order’s sequel, Workers and Resources, published by Manor Lords’ Hooded Horse, is definitely for you.

Here, you can drill down into every aspect of government and finances. Everything is built from the ground up. Utilities, transit hubs, and factories can be customized and carefully micromanaged to maximize efficiency. And it all comes with a Soviet-era twist. The goal is to create a stable and equitable socialist utopia, where everyone’s needs are met, and excess is returned to the greater public good.

During its five-year Steam Early Access period, Workers and Resources has attracted more than 14,500 player reviews, an impressive 92% of which are positive. If you want a demanding city building strategy game, where you get to decide on virtually every aspect of metropolitan life – if you want a project you can totally commit to – the Workers and Resources: Soviet Republic 1.0 release date is set for Thursday June 20. The full version of the game will be simultaneously available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

While we wait for the launch, the best management games will certainly serve as good practice, or you can maybe go a little bigger with the best 4X games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.