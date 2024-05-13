We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The most realistic tank game on PC now has anime girls

Realistic warfare game World of Tanks is crossing over with tank sports anime Girls und Panzer, because sometimes an idea is too perfect.

Will Nelson's Avatar

Sometimes a crossover is so bizarre, so unexpected, and so outlandish that it’s actually genius. When I tell you that the world’s most realistic tank game is working with cutesy anime girls, though, you might pause for thought. Thing is, this World of Tanks and Girls und Panzer event makes so much sense that this isn’t even the first time they’ve done it.

I’d love to have been a fly on the wall when the Wargaming team talked about putting anime girls in their hyper-realistic vehicles of mass destruction in World of Tanks. Considering Girls und Panzer is an anime about school girls who forgo sports in favor of vehicular warfare, the tank game crossover makes sense. At least, I think it does. The girls pilot the World War II-era tanks in high school competitions, as doing so is considered traditional. It’s called sensha-dō, or “the way of the tank.”

While World of Tanks prides itself on realism, I think we’re all starting to see where Girls und Panzer fits in. The returning event will add two more crews from the series, a number of voicelines recorded by the original actresses for World of Tanks, two new tanks in the BT-42 Jatkosota HS and Tiger II Kuromorimine, and a plethora of customization options like decals.

So when you’re next playing World of Tanks and hear an exasperated schoolgirl over comms and a white flag stick out of the top of their vehicle, now you’ll know why.

YouTube Thumbnail

I wonder what the crossover between anime fans and hardcore World of Tanks players is? If you thought Kingdom Hearts was an ambitious crossover, I think this event has something to say about it.

The World of Tanks and Girls und Panzer crossover returns on Thursday May 16 and will be in the game for a limited time. You can play World of Tanks for free on Steam.

If anime girls are what finally convinces you to play World of Tanks, or if you just want more like it, we’ve got all the best war games and anime games you can check out right now.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.