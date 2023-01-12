World of Tanks x Terminator 2 crossover event launches

The latest World of Tanks crossover event brings characters and elements from the film Terminator 2: Judgement Day into the fray. A specially made CGI trailer shows a whole Terminator tank, the T-832, going back in time and then doing battle with a tank made of liquid metal, reminiscent of the T-1000 Terminator originally played by Robert Patrick.

In addition to the T-832 tank (which somehow manages to look both cool and cute at the same time, with Terminator eyes besides its gun/nose), the event also features several new commanders from the film, including the popular thumbs-up giving T-800, Sarah Connor, an adult version of John Connor, and also the T-1000.

While those are the main attractions, you’ll also be able to get a number of Terminator 2-themed styles and decals to customise your tanks. It’s things like this that make it not only one of the best free PC games, but also one of the best tank games.

The World of Talks event, which takes the form of a special battle pass, will be available from January 12 through to January 26. Make sure that you don’t miss your opportunity to unlock all of these cool limited-time features – we’re sure that the 80s/90s movie fans among our readers will be keen to add them to their collection. Perhaps this could be the ideal time for you to finally try the MMO tank battle game?

