Here’s every new WoW Dragonflight recipe, ranked by tastiness

World of Warcraft has always had something of a love affair with charming fictional dishes, and now the alpha reveals a bunch of intriguing new WoW Dragonflight recipes – which we’ll rank in order of deliciousness.
The MMORPG game‘s dedication to evocative foodstuffs has even resulted in an official WoW cookbook, so any mook can make themselves a batch of spicy Dragonbreath Chili. Dragonflight will be no exception to this trend, as in the latest alpha build Blizzard has made a whole host of aromatic comestibles available to try. Rather than just give you a dry list, however, we’re going to rank all of them by how tasty they sound.
1 – Hoard of Draconic Delicacies
Buff – 35 to your highest secondary stat.
We don’t know for certain what exactly Draconic food is like, but we imagine it’s fiery as a dragon’s maw and that’s all we need to know – and ‘hoard’ suggests there’ll be a lot of it.
2 – Yusa’s Hearty Stew
Buff – 35 to your lowest secondary stat.
Is there anything better than a good thick stew, served perhaps with some fresh crusty bread? Other than a load of spicy dragon food, we can’t think of anything.
3 – Aromatic Seafood Platter
Buff – 21 Haste & Versatility.
‘Aromatic’ is rarely used for things that don’t smell great. “That rubbish bin is so aromatic” just doesn’t scan. We can smell that delectable ocean deliciousness right now. Mmmm.
4 – Sizzling Seafood Medley
Buff – 21 Haste & Mastery.
‘Sizzling’ calls to mind a platter of food brought to your table on a hotplate in a fancy fish restaurant. We can taste it from here. It would be better if it smelled nice, though.
5 – Thrice-Spiced Mammoth
Buff – 12 Stamina & 6 Intellect.
A mammoth so nice they spiced it thrice. Mammoth isn’t likely to be the most delicate of meats, but bung enough spices on it and you could make a shoe appetising. There’s likely to be a lot of it, too.
6 – Roast Duck Delight
Buff – 12 Stamina & 9 Intellect.
What’s so delightful about this duck? We may never know, but it sounds like a tasty treat. We’d order this in an Earth restaurant, let alone one in Azeroth.
7 – Feisty Fish Sticks
Buff – 21 Haste & Critical Strike.
Here’s hoping that “feisty” refers to the flavour profile, and not the energy level of this seafood dish.
8 – Braised Bruffalon Brisket
Buff – 12 Stamina & 9 Strength.
A serviceable dish, sure to fill the stomach, but perhaps not wow the taste buds.
9 – Scrambled Basilisk Eggs
Buff – 12 Stamina & 6 Agility
Scrambled eggs are really a foodstuff that needs accompaniment – without toast or hash browns, they fall squarely in the middle of the pack.
10 – Salt-Baked Fishcake
Buff – 35 Mastery
Has the potential to be higher on the list, but heavily salted seafood can often be overpowering.
11 – Charred Hornswog Steaks
Buff – 12 Stamina & 6 Agility
“Charred” can either mean “hideously overcooked” or “pleasantly grilled” – so as such these steaks get a middling grade.
12 – Great Cerulean Sea
Buff – 21 Versatility & Mastery
Likely a seafood chowder of some sort, but the name does not exactly scream edibility. Too much of a mystery.
13 – Seamoth Surprise
Buff – 35 Versatility
The “surprise” is learning what the hell a seamoth is when the waiter brings it to your table.
14 – Riverside Picnic
Buff – 12 Stamina & 9 Agility
Picnics are really defined by the locale. Eating an apple and a packet of Quavers in a Draconic hell pit seems like a poor experience.
15 – Salted Meat Mash
Buff – 28 Stamina
Ew. No.
16 – Revenge, Served Cold
Buff – 21 Critical Strikes & Versatility
Revenge feels good going down, but within 20 minutes you’re just hungry again.
17 – Thousandbone Tongueslicer
Buff – 21 Critical Strike & Mastery
They used to sell Thousandbone in deboned tins, but most people were unwilling to buy a small container of brine. Additionally, ouch.
18 – Timely Demise
Buff – 35 Haste
The name could either refer to the meat you’re eating, or you five minutes afterward. Either way, no.
