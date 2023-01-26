WoW Dragonflight Heritage Armour is good, but still no Night Elf

With a new World of Warcraft expansion comes new WoW Dragonflight heritage armour for avid players of Blizzard’s MMORPG to add to their cosmetic arsenal. If you’re a Human or an Orc player you’re in luck this time around, but Night Elf, Troll, and Forsaken players will have to wait a little longer.

Dropping as part of the WoW Dragonflight 1.0.7 update, Human and Orc players will be able to undertake heritage quests, in turn granting them the opportunity to claim the new race-specific armour.

Humans will be decked out in Alliance-inspired garb, sporting silvery armour with a blue plumed helmet. Their left pauldron is carved into the shape of a griffin, and the iconic lion forms the centrepiece of their belt. All in all, if you’re a committed Alliance player, this is perfect for you.

In stark contrast, the Orc armour is formed of weathered ancient animal skulls, black metal, and spikes. Held together by rough leather straps, it’s a very different look from the Human armour – and I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t prefer its ‘rough and ready’ type of vibe.

Of the game’s core races, this leaves the Forsaken and Trolls without Heritage Armour (Zandalari Trolls do have Heritage armour, though) on the Horde Side, and the poor Night Elves on the Alliance side (discounting the Pandaren and Dracthyr, who straddle both).

Given that Blizzard appears to be working through the base races we’ll hopefully see Night Elf armour drop next time around, but for now I’ll just have to wait to kit out my Alliance character. Given that one of the first guides I ever wrote in this industry was ‘how to get the Night Elf Heritage Armour,’ I am very much going to die on the hill of Night Elf equality – especially because my Horde persona is an undead ice mage who also has no Heritage Armour.

Perhaps I need to get better at picking races, so if you’ve also made poor race/class decisions be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list in order to help you make the right selection this time. If you’ve haven’t stepped foot in the wonderous Dragon Isles yet, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight review for an overview of what to expect from this mysterious new world.