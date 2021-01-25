WoW weekly reset brings nerfs for Druids, Mages, and Paladins in PvP

World of Warcraft‘s weekly reset is still a day away, but we’ve got a decent idea of what’s on the way. Blizzard has posted lists of hotfixes and PvP changes to its forum and website before the big day.

Once the update hits players will do 20% less damage to Death Knights, Hunters, and Warlock pets in PvP. When it comes to 2v2 Arenas, Dampening will kick off at 20% when both teams have either a tank or healer in their ranks. Druids are receiving a slight nerf as Convoke the Spirits will longer cast Full Moon and Feral Frenzy when you’re fighting enemy players. Mages’ Triune Ward and Infernal Cascade are also being nerfed while Paladin’s World of Glory spell will provide less healing.

Outside of PvP, Shamans can now use the Spiritwalker’s Grace ability while channelling Fae Transfusion without interrupting its channel. You can also use Fleshcraft while moving when using Spiritwalker’s Grace. There are some minor fixes for Torghast, Tower of the Damned, too. The Hunter’s Neural Pet Enhancer should no longer be retained on your pet while using Eyes of the Beast, and an issue with Rogue’s Unceasing Chain Link should be fixed, too.

If you’d like to see the patch notes for yourself, you can catch them here and here.

