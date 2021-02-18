WoW Classic Burning Crusade leaks ahead of BlizzCon 2021

Uh oh, it looks like Blizzard has accidentally revealed WoW Classic‘s upcoming Burning Crusade expansion. As spotted by Wowhead, the studio has inadvertently leaked the press kit for Burning Crusade on its forums ahead of BlizzCon 2021.

Initially released back in 2007, the expansion focuses on a demonic faction called the Burning Legion. You head to an area called Outland to “flee the fel reavers who roam Hellfire Peninsula, dive deep beneath the swamps of Zangarmarsh to confront what lurks below, and clash with the demonic agents of the Burning Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple”, as the leaked press release explains. You can take to the upcoming fight as a Blood Elf or Draenei. Blood Elves seek a new “source of the arcane power that once sustained them”, and are aligned with the Horde. Draenei, meanwhile, are exiles from Outland who side with the Alliance.

There are plenty of other features making a return in Burning Crusade Classic, too. You’ve got the Arena PvP system, the Jewelcrafting profession to enhance your gear, and you can take to the skies over Outland with a flying mount if you want to take in the views.

Much like WoW Classic, Burning Crusade’s content will gradually roll out in phases – so you won’t be able to gun this one. The expansion is included in the base World of Warcraft subscription, too, so you won’t need to fork out extra.

The leaked press release doesn’t offer an exact release date, but it does say that “in 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s recreation of the first World of Warcraft expansion will give players from around the world a chance to return to Outland as it once was to relive an era of timeless adventure – or experience what awaits beyond the Dark Portal for the first time”.

As ever, take leaked content with caution as some details may be tweaked between now and BlizzCon 2021, but it looks like a pretty safe bet that Burning Crusade is happening this year.