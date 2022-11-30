WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding is so good it should be everywhere

If you haven’t tried the new WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding mechanic, then I have to say you’re missing out. The latest chapter in the WoW saga allows you to soar above the MMO‘s pixelated vistas in style, and has become an overnight hit with the game’s fanbase.

Dragonriding is currently only available in the Dragonflight zones, meaning that you can’t take your gnarly looking proto-drake for a spin over the barren landscapes of Durotar or glistening forests of Ardenweald.

While this makes sense given that the feature is entirely new and Blizzard probably would rather not break the game, players have been quick to ask the devs to extend it to older zones, allowing them to take to the skies of their favourite regions.

“Blizzard, please allow Dragonriding in older zones,” reads one of the WoW subreddit’s top comments. “It’s the best feature this game has seen in over a decade.”

“I’m really enjoying it so far,” replies one fan. “And I imagine it gets even better once the full talent tree is unlocked.” A second response reads “I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re saving this for their Dragon Isles Pathfinder, along with making normal flying available in the Dragon Isles.” In my opinion, normal flying is really necessary; after all, once you start Dragonriding, you won’t want to go back.

“Given that Dracthyr can soar (basically Dragonriding) in older zones, I’m sure it’s coming,” comments another player, with another stating “from the interviews it seems that it’s at least being considered.”

I would agree that the skeleton of Dragonriding across all zones is certainly there – especially given that the Dracthyr do effectively do it already. At the moment, zipping around the skies as one of these bipedal creatures is my favourite thing to do, so hopefully I’ll be able to do it on my Shadow Priest or Ice Mage relatively soon.

However, given how well the feature runs right now, I’d rather Blizzard don’t rush it out. After all, if it’s broken across other zones that’s no fun and dampens the original experience. Equally, I can understand constraining it to the Dragon Isles to keep it ‘special’ – so it’s a hard one.

If you’re looking to venture into the wonderful world of the Dragon Isles, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list to help you pick your new main, as well as our rundown of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight talents to get up to speed with the new (yet old) system.