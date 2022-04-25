New Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel banlist doesn’t ban much

The long-awaited Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel banlist is here, and it doesn’t ban much. In fact, it doesn’t outright ban anything. The affected cards are all moving either to the limited or semi-limited lists, and while pretty much all of the top tier decks will suffer some nerfs as a result of the changes, the early response from fans suggests that Konami might be playing it too conservatively here.

Two cards are getting knocked to the limited list: Cyber Angel Benten and Conquistador of the Golden Land. Those will affect Dryton and Eldlich decks, respectively, both of which rank among the top decks on tier trackers like Master Duel Meta. The community’s response to the list has been, uh… well, the main discussion post about the banlist on the Master Duel subreddit is simply titled “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO“.

The banlist goes into effect on May 9. You’ll get a bonus of 20CP for dismantling cards added to the limited or semi-limited lists until June 9. Again, there are no forbidden cards in this banlist, and one card is coming off the list, back to full unlimited: Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon.

Here’s the full list.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel banlist

Limited cards (1 per deck)

Cyber Angel Benten

Conquistador of the Golden Land

Semi-limited cards (2 per deck)

D.D. Dynamite

Sekka’s Light

Fusion Destiny

The Phantom Knights of Torn Scales

Tri-Brigade Fraktall

Virtual World Roshi – Laolao

Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow

Prank-Kinds Rocksies

Adamancipator Analyzer

