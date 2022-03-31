Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel reworks its daily mission system

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel‘s daily missions are getting a major rework. In an in-game message, Konami has confirmed some key changes to the system which will reduce the time commitment to collect gems dramatically, at the cost of slightly fewer gems to earn overall. These changes will be live as of the March 31 daily reset.

Now, all missions will reward you with 40 gems. Missions to duel in ranked mode are gone, as are the multi-tiered missions for winning different numbers of duels. Now, the majority of missions give you specific in-game tasks, like destroying cards, declaring attacks, or dealing 15,000 damage in ranked mode.

The uniform approach to gem rewards means that players will no longer be encouraged to stack their dailies. Previously, many Master Duel players would leave cheaper rewards unclaimed so that the game would only rotate in the more valuable missions, which could get you more gems each month. Now, there’s no longer an incentive to do so.

Here’s what you can expect from the new system. Again, all these missions now award 40 gems.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel daily missions

Duel in solo mode (3)

Summon a monster in ranked duel (3)

Special summon a monster in ranked duel (5)

Win a duel in ranked duel (1)

Inflict damage on your opponent in ranked duel (15,000)

Destroy the card in ranked duel (5)

Declare an attack to a monster in ranked duel (5)

Activate a trap card in ranked duel (2)

Activate a spell card in ranked duel (3)

For more card games, you can follow that link.

