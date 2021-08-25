Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel is free-to-play and features 10,000 cards

A bit of character art from the free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel

As suspected – but not previously confirmed – Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel will be free-to-play. Konami’s latest take on the card game aims to recreate the entire TCG ruleset in a single game, and the devs have provided a few new details on the upcoming release alongside a new teaser trailer showing a bit more of the in-game interface.

“Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel will feature the Yu-Gi-Oh TCG/OCG’s official Master Rules,” as the description of the new YouTube video explains, “offering an exciting new, free-to-play way of enjoying intense, beautifully presented duels on the latest gaming systems.” Master Duel is set to launch worldwide across Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

The game will feature over 10,000 cards to unlock, though “some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases”, as you’d expect from any modern digital TCG. And yes, Blue-Eyes White Dragon is one of the available cards.

Check out the new teaser trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more card games, you can follow that link.

