Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel secret packs: how to unlock every pack

So, you want to know how Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel secret packs work? These special booster card packs for free-to-play CCG Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are easy enough to find, given that they’re supposed to be a secret. But things are not as straightforward as you might expect so it’s worth reading up on the details.

Secret packs all follow a particular theme – usually focusing on a specific card or archetype – and each one is guaranteed to give you four of whatever the ‘headline’ cards are for that pack. The other four cards (for a total of eight) are randomised. This focus on a particular subject can make them desirable if you’re looking for complimentary cards for something you already own in your collection.

So how do you get one of these ‘secret’ packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and how do you know which one you need? Lucky for you we’re here to tell you everything you need to know – how much they are, how you unlock them, and what you need to know as you try to find them.

How to unlock Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel secret packs

Before you unlock a secret pack, make sure you have plenty of gems. Each secret pack costs 100 gems to obtain, which is important as whenever you ‘discover’ a pack you only have 24 hours to purchase it before it disappears again. You can purchase as many copies of that pack as you have gems for, but once that timer has run out you’ll have to ‘find’ the pack again to buy more.

Assuming you’re good in the gem department though there are two primary methods of unlocking secret packs:

Pulling a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card from any booster (including secret packs)

Crafting a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card

Doing either of these things will ‘reveal’ the secret pack for the archetype that card is a part of. Decide how many you want and spend away.

How to find out which Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel secret pack you need

As you put together your deck and identify archetypes you want, simply search for a card from the archetype you want in the deck editor, and click “how to obtain”. This shows you the secret pack you’ll need to gain access to. Then, all you need to do is craft a Super Rare or Ultra Rare from that pack in order to unlock it.

That's everything you need to know about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel secret packs.