Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Banjo-Kazooie come together in this free fan-made game

Banjo-Kazooie and The Legend of Zelda are two series that we may never see on a PC storefront. In the absence of anything official, however, modders have gotten creative to fill the void. The most recent fruit of those creative labours is a fan-made, free-to-play game that brings elements of The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time to the original Banjo-Kazooie.

The fan-made game is called The Legend of Banjo-Kazooie: The Jiggies of Time, and it has been five years in the making. As you may have picked up on by now, the game mainly centres on Banjo and his birdy bud Kazooie adventuring through levels from the original Banjo-Kazooie game and Ocarina of Time. Don’t think you won’t bump into a few familiar faces from the Legend of Zelda, though.

The developer explains on YouTube that the game world features 84 different 3D models, with 41 of them coming from Ocarina of Time but having been adapted to Banjo-Kazooie’s look and gameplay. There are also eight new areas inspired by other games and over 100 Easter eggs to hunt down – so expect plenty of fan service.

The fan project has seen a few demos over the years to mark its progress, and you can catch a video below for a run through of the Lost Woods and Kokiri Forest levels in the completed project. If you want to find out how to download it, you’ll find everything you need in the YouTube video description.

