Five Nights at Freddy’s meets Planet Zoo in new Steam horror indie

For as massively popular as Five Nights at Freddy’s has managed to remain over the decade since its first instalment launched, the horror game hasn’t spawned all that many successful imitators. Aside from a few exceptions, like Poppy Playtime and My Friendly Neighborhood, far too few games have had players assume the role of workers just trying to get through an overnight shift without being mauled by bizarre creatures. Now, though, an upcoming indie called Zoochosis is on the way to fill this void, and we’ve just learned more about how it’ll play thanks to a new video.

The horror game certainly has a novel premise. Zoochosis stars a brand new zookeeper who’s forced to deal with a strange outbreak that’s infecting the animals he’s meant to care for, turning them into multi limbed, deformed freaks with a taste for blood. While tending to their duties, feeding and cleaning up after gorillas, zebras, giraffes, penguins, and more, the zookeeper has to watch out for, and try not to get killed by, the mutated forms of previously peaceful animals.

Zoochosis’ first person perspective, combined with its use of security camera footage, calls to mind Five Nights at Freddy’s and Outlast. Its unnerving monster design, sense of humor, and emphasis on difficult choices — which animals the player is able to cure and save determine the game’s ending — help it stand apart as something unique, though.

While we don’t have a specific launch date yet, Zoochosis is set to launch sometime in Q2 of this year on Steam.

