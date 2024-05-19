2015’s Game of the Year with all DLC is 75% off

There are simply not many games that can match The Witcher 3‘s sharp quality and amount of content. The game originally launched in 2015 and won many Game of the Year awards, but it is still revered to this day as one of the greatest RPGs of all time. Developer CD Projekt RED also released two separate and massive expansions, including Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone. Now, this entire package is on a huge sale that might be too good to pass up for the uninitiated crowd.

It’s hard to believe that The Witcher 3 is now nine years old. If it were a child, it would be graduating from staring at an iPad all day to staring at an iPhone all day. The incredible RPG has certainly stood the test of time, as well as any piece of media, held up by its immaculate storytelling and solid exploration.

Despite being nearly a decade old, CD Projekt RED released a completely free update to the game that improved its visuals and fixed lingering issues. The devs have come to learn the power of post-launch content releases that fix existing problems, having gone through the wringer with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 is so memorable for me because of the well-developed characters, each with their own personalities, motivations, and backgrounds. The protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, is a complex and relatable character whose interactions with others are nuanced and impactful. He’s also got a cool scar and sounds just like if Batman was placed in a bizzaro Tolkien novel.

If you missed the boat on The Witcher 3 when it first launched, you’re not lucky because there’s a huge sale on Steam that will give you access to the updated base game, including both expansions, for quite the steal of a price.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is 75% off on Steam for $12.49 / £9.86. This sale is running until May 26, giving you just a bit of time before the sale dries up and you’ll pay full price.

If you’re new to the game on PC, you’ll want to check out our Witcher 3 system requirements before diving in, alongside everything we know about The Witcher 4 release date if you can’t wait for more.

