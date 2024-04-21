After over a decade in Steam Early Access, zombie game 7 Days to Die is finally launching version 1.0, with a roadmap full of features slated through 2025. With a ‘very positive’ Steam user rating from over 210,000 reviews, 7 Days to Die is a survival game you don’t want to miss, especially considering 1.0 will bring a price increase, but not before a hefty Steam sale at least.

7 Days to Die has been in Steam Early Access since 2013 – that’s almost 12 years. The zombie survival game has been a beloved hit in that time, but developer The Fun Pimps has now explained why it feels it can finally bring the game to a full, 1.0 launch.

After 20 EA releases, The Fun Pimps says it “feels satisfied with our efforts, especially with the significant overall progress, art quality, and optimizations that have gone into the current release slated for all PC and Consoles and are ready for launch,” with a roadmap and free updates planned post the full launch.

You can see the roadmap in the image above, which outlines what to expect in 1.0 alongside up to Q4 2025 with future updates. The Fun Pimps says all Kickstarter goals will be met in 7 Days to Die, just that some will be dropping post 1.0.

The 1.0 launch also sees remade vehicle assets, new animals, a new gore system, more zombie variance, a challenge system, road decals, updated VFX, random generation improvements, and more not listed in the roadmap.

After launch, we’re getting an overhauled weather system, biome progression overhaul, a wardrobe system, crossplay, bandits, an event system, multiple new quest types, a trader overhaul, a story mode, and much more.

“Future Alpha updates will turn into major content patches, and we will still have experimental builds with stable releases going to consoles and other PC markets once they’re ready,” The Fun Pimps co-founder Richard Huenink says. “When we first set out to make 7 Days to Die we never thought our game would have this much interest. This would not be possible without the continued support of our incredible community who have stood by us for over a decade.”

7 Days to Die 1.0 launches in June 2024 after an experimental launch in May, with the price going up to $44.99 during the release. A Steam sale will run from Monday April 22 to Monday April 29 to give you “one last chance” to buy it cheap before the price increases, at 76% off.

If you’re a returning player looking for some enhancements we’ve got the best 7 Days to Die mods for you, or if you’re new to the game we’ve got the 7 Days to Die system requirements to stack up against your rig.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.