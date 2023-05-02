When is the next Steam sale date? It feels like one Steam sale has just ended when the next one begins, but with some events offering better discounts than others and genre specific sales, it’s a good idea to keep these dates to hand.

Fortunately, Valve has released the entire Steam sale dates for the rest of the year, so you can plan your wishlist ahead of time. Whether you’re looking for new PC games to sink your teeth into or survival games to test your endurance, there’s something for everyone on Steam. The seasonal sales are much bigger and last one to two weeks, with more games, DLC, and bundles available with chunkier discounts. The Steam summer and winter sales are the big ones for the calendar and summer is not far off, and though there’s currently no Steam sale running, Sports Fest starts mid-May.

Steam sale dates

Sports Fest: 15 May 2023 – 22 May 2023

15 May 2023 – 22 May 2023 Next Fest June: 19 June 2023 – 26 June 2023

19 June 2023 – 26 June 2023 Steam Summer sale: 29 June 2023 – 13 July 2023

29 June 2023 – 13 July 2023 Stealth Fest: 24 July 2023 – 31 July 2023

24 July 2023 – 31 July 2023 Visual Novel Fest: 7 August 2023 – 14 August 2023

7 August 2023 – 14 August 2023 Strategy Fest: 28 August 2023 – 4 September 2023

28 August 2023 – 4 September 2023 SHMUP Fest: 25 September 2023 – 2 October 2023

25 September 2023 – 2 October 2023 Next Fest October: 9 October 2023 – 16 October 2023

9 October 2023 – 16 October 2023 Scream Fest: 26 October 2023 – 2 November 2023

26 October 2023 – 2 November 2023 Steam Autumn sale: 21 November 2023 – 28 November 2023

21 November 2023 – 28 November 2023 Steam Winter sale: 21 December 2023 – 4 January 2023

If you’re planning to take advantage of the game specific Steam sales, here are the best PC games, best sports games, best strategy games, and best stealth games on PC.