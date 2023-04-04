Develop:Brighton announces first keynote speaker, inkle’s Jon Ingold

Develop:Brighton brings together developers from across the globe to chat about all things gaming. On April 3, the conference announced its first keynote speaker; Jon Ingold, co-founder of indie game behemoth inkle, creators of the award-winning 80 Days.

Ingold was previously a lead designer at Sony Europe before co-founding inkle, which is best known for Sorcery, Heaven’s Vault, Overboard!, and, of course, 80 Days. The latter was nominated for four BAFTA Gaming awards, and scooped up the prize for excellence in narrative at the Independent Games Fest, and won Time Game of the Year back in 2014.

His Develop:Brighton keynote – titled Further Up and Further In: Making Richer Gameplay Narratives – will give us a window into the world of crafting stories that encourage players to come back over and over again.

“The Develop conference is the beating heart of UK games, and I’m thrilled to have been invited to speak this year,” says Ingold. “I can’t wait to share the strategies we have developed at inkle across the last decade to aid others in creating narrative experiences that keep their integrity with every playthrough.”

“We’re thrilled to have Jon joining us as a keynote speaker this summer,” said Tandem Events’ managing director, Andy Lane. “This is just the start; we have even more speakers and panels to announce, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest information.”

Develop:Brighton takes place from July 11 until July 13 in The Hilton Brighton Metropole; stunning surroundings for an exciting event. You can pick up an early bird ticket for Develop:Brighton for £6 until April 6; so get one now. It gets better, though, as you can get a 10% discount on the Super Early Bird Pass using PCGamesN’s official code. Just use the code ARFWDS if you purchase a ticket before April 6.

Develop:Brighton is shaping up to be the perfect place to learn from some of the developers of some of the best PC games ever made – and who knows; maybe we’ll see some snippets from upcoming games, too.