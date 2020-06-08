What are the best upcoming games to keep an eye on this year and the next? Hope, anticipation, agony, and elation – it’s the endless cycle of emotions we go through during the annual PC release schedule.

Year in, year out, games – via Steam and otherwise – are produced in such varying degrees of quality that not a single one of them is destined for certain success. Masterpieces are released alongside utter disasters, series are born while others dwindle and, occasionally, a game actually lives up to our expectations.

So how can we possibly navigate all the dizzying number of announcements, trailers, and teases to find which of the upcoming PC games we should devote our finite supply of hype to? Us old PCGamesN sages have been round the videogame block plenty of times already, so we’re perfectly placed to tell you about the titles you should be saving your pennies up for. Below you’ll find the upcoming PC games you should keep on your radar.

Here are all the upcoming PC games:

Upcoming PC games Q2 2020

ROLLER CHAMPIONS

While it was originally tipped to be something of a Rocket League-like, Roller Champions appears to be something all of its own. As the Roller Champions release date approaches, we know that it will be a skill-based, PvP esports game with two teams of three racing around a banked track to score points.

It certainly looks an entertaining spectacle, and developer Ubisoft certainly want to leverage that and grow a competitive scene around the upcoming game. It wants Roller Champions to be “as fun to watch as it is to play”, so expect the company to be courting plenty of streamers and esports personalities to ensure its longevity.

Roller Champions release date: early 2020

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Whether or not this interests you in the slightest will depend entirely on whether you love SpongeBob or played the original. Still, for a niche set of PC gamers, the return of this 3D platformer is a big deal. Good news then, as it’s landing on Steam this summer.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated release date: June 23, 2020

DEATH STRANDING

Hideo Kojima’s first solo effort since splitting from Konami, Death Stranding, finally has a PC release scheduled for this summer.

Kojima has remained tight-lipped over what we can expect from Death Stranding. Even genre-wise the Metal Gear Solid director reckons this game will be the origin of a new genre called strand games. What we do know, though, is that Death Stranding is packed with celebrities in an array of roles, from Norman Reedus to Conan O’Brien. So, you know, if you like games with celebrities in then this may be one to get excited about.

Death Stranding release date: July 14, 2020

Grounded

Any new game from Obsidian is worth paying attention to, especially when the concept is this ‘out there’. Grounded is a multiplayer survival RPG where you and your friends have been shrunk down to the size of ants. You’ll have to search the suburban wilderness for resources so you can stay fed and watered, and build defences to keep the insects at bay.

Grounded release date: July 28

Crysis Remastered

A full remaster of the original PC-busting Crysis is officially heading to consoles and computers in Summer, 2020. Details remain scarce, but we know the remaster is focused on the original single-player campaign.

And then there’s the list of graphical options the remaster will feature, including “high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable. Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade.”

Crysis Remastered release date: Summer 2020

Project Cars 3

There are three things you need to know about Project Cars 3: it’s pretty, there are lots of cars in it, and it’s really, really pretty. In the reveal trailer we can see a range of racing styles, including street races and even some bumper-to-bumper contact – perhaps Project Cars 3 will tone down its sim elements this time around.

Project Cars 3 release date: Summer 2020

Upcoming PC games Q3 2020

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS

Miss the days of bombastic movie tie-in games? Next year may have what you’re looking for, then. Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez took to the stage of The Game Awards 2019 to reveal Fast & Furious Crossroads. It’s not a racing game, though, and focuses on heists and team-based fun.

Fast & Furious Crossroads release date: August 7, 2020

Total War Saga: Troy

Taking place in the Bronze-Age Mediterranean – and focusing on the Trojan War between the kingdoms of Troy and Mycenaean – the latest entry into this iconic strategy games series promises some significant gameplay tweaks as a result of its early time period.

The team at Creative Assembly is aiming to make melee units more distinct than ever before, while new terrain types like mud and long grass encourage guerrilla tactics like ambushing or herding the enemy into bogs. And yes, you can absolutely deploy a Trojan Horse.

Total War Saga: Troy release date: August 13 2020

kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

THQ Nordic love a remaster and their latest reveal aims to put one of the most criminally underrated RPGs of the last decade in front of new eyes. This seems to be a pretty basic remake, with updated visuals and refined gameplay, but no major new additions.

kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning release date: August 18, 2020

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a complete remake with expanded dialogue, backstories, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences, and more. We don’t know exactly how much expanded content we’re talking about here, but as it’s being referred to as a remake rather than a reimagining, it’s safe to assume that this will still be faithful to the 2002 original. Definitely one for the crime games fans out there.

Mafia: Definitive Edition release date: August 28, 2020

Madden 21

No surprises here, but it’s always good to get confirmation. There’s no official release date info for Madden 21 and there’s a little confusion on whether the PC version will launch with the current-gen release date or the next-gen release date.

Madden 21 release date: August 2020

SERIOUS SAM 4: PLANET BADASS

Partly funded by Humble and first revealed in the prehistory of 2013, Croteam confirmed that we would see more of Serious Sam 4. From what we’ve seen so far, this is the real deal: the teaser trailer shows the big man cruising through an idyllic countryside on a motorbike before rendering a brainless goon, well, brainless with a shotgun.

Serious Sam 4 release date: August 2020

CRUSADER KINGS 3

It’s not often a new Crusader Kings game rolls around. The first one came out in 2004 but wasn’t followed up on until 2012. You can imagine our excitement, then, following the Crusader Kings 3 reveal at PDXCON 2019.

Crusader Kings combines role-playing and strategy like a medieval pre-arranged marriage, which as it happens is a pretty key part of gameplay. It didn’t quite land with the first iteration, but come Crusader Kings 2 it was finely honed into one of the best strategy games on PC. Expect kingdom management, rewriting of history, and more family drama than you can handle.

We’ll have to wait until 2020 to get our hands on it, but Rich got a peep at PDXCON and notes that Paradox is shooting for a deeper experience that redefines the core fundamentals. Every system has been redesigned from a character-centric standpoint, and the lifestyle system has been given some depth. Rulers can invest in five different lifestyles, each of them getting three different skill trees with a range of perks. Neat.

Crusader Kings 3 release date: September 1, 2020

THE AVENGERS

Have you ever dreamed of being Thor or Captain America? Prepare to settle into your spandex, then: The Avengers is a live service that’s narrative-focused, and you will “play in it for years to come”, according to developer Crystal Dynamics.

In an “original story” for The Avengers, when the launch of a West Coast Avengers base in San Francisco goes awry, it’s up to you and one of your choice of five heroes to use your incredible powers to fix the mess you made. The Avengers gameplay looks impressive so far, but we’ll have to wait and see if it’s fun enough to sustain hundreds of hours of play.

The Avengers release date: September 4, 2020

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Collection

There’s been a real dearth of good skateboard games on PC, especially in recent years. The solution, naturally, is to remake two of the best skateboarding games ever made, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Due out in September, the collection is targeting 4K and 60fps, and will feature online and local multiplayer, as well as revert, which was only added in later THPS games. Oddly, the collection will also have updated face models for a number of the iconic THPS skaters, just in case playing as wrinkly men in board shorts is a deal breaker for you.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Collection release date: September 4, 2020

CYBERPUNK 2077

The next game from the folks who made a little RPG called The Witcher – you might have heard of it. Now the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is finally known, we can finally get properly hyped for the upcoming game shaping up to be one of the best ever made.

And that’s not only because friggin’ Keanu Reeves is Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. No you’re breathtaking.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date: September 17, 2020

Upcoming PC Games Q4 2020

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA

Skywalker Saga gives you another chance to immerse yourself in George Lucas’ sci-fi fantasy world in the blocky form of Lego. But, this isn’t just a rehash of The Complete Saga with The Force Awakens tacked on: you get proper Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga space exploration in this one.

The films already covered in the game are being remade, and you can tackle them in any order but, you’ll now be able to explore space just as you did Lego Marvel Superheroes’ Manhattan. What’s more, you can fight and explore the inside of Star Destroyers, each made of 18 million digital bricks.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date: October 20, 2020

Dirt 5

A next-gen Dirt game is on the way, and while the current iteration of the dirty racing games series (er, not like that) is still eye-meltingly gorgeous, we’ll happily beam another helping into our corneas.

Details are light on Codemaster’s latest, but just about every terrain is included and the series will bolster its roster of rally cars with classics like the Ford Escort Cosworth and Lancia Stratos, shiny new sports cars like the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911 GT3, and even some sprint cars. Codemasters are also shifting gears by placing an emphasis on global travel and seasonal changes, so not only will you be able to race in iconic settings, but they’ll also feel drastically different depending on when you’re visiting them.

Dirt 5 release date: October 2020

Nioh 2

FromSoftware might be muscling its way into the nails-hard action of samurai games, but Team Ninja’s Souls-like will return. We don’t know for certain if the upcoming game is coming to PC, but the original found its way onto Steam eventually, so we’re crossing our fingers that we can wield William’s blades and batter the yokai once again.

Nioh 2 release date: November, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It’s been rumoured constantly for the past few years, but Ubisoft is officially taking its shank ’em up open-world stealth series to the Viking era. Players assume the role of either a male or female Eivor, the leader of a Viking clan settling England after fleeing war and a lack of resources in their native Norway. Dual-wielding axes is possible, you can set up a tattoo parlour in your Viking village, and yes, you can lead raids using a longship.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date: Holiday 2020

HALO INFINITE

We’ve been waiting long enough for the Halo Infinite’s release date but now we finally have one, we can actually start getting excited for the “spiritual reboot” to Halo 5.

343 Industries says the game is so ambitious that it “needed” the new Slipspace Halo Infinite engine, so it’s going to look ridiculous. If that;s got you all hot and bothered, this official Xbox deodorant should do the trick.

Halo Infinite release date: Holiday 2020

The Medium

With the makers of Layers of Fear and Blair Witch Project behind it and an abandoned hotel resort as its setting, The Medium has psychological horror written all over it – it’s even being scored by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame. You play as a medium trying to solve the mystery of a child’s murder that’s been haunting you. Being a medium, you’re able to switch between reality and a supernatural world to investigate the tragedy.

The Medium release date: Holiday 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sure, so this game is already out if you’re in Japan, but an English version is now officially on its way, and to PC players and all. Like a Dragon is set to launch with the Xbox Series X.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon release date: Holiday 2020

OUTRIDERS

As far as shooter developers go, the atmospheric new IP, Outriders, comes from good stock. People Can Fly created Gears of War: Judgement and the most overlooked and best FPS games that is Bulletstorm. The Outriders reveal shows that we’ll be getting intimidating extraterrestrials in our crosshairs as we wade through a dark, perilous world. As delve into in our Outriders impressions, there’s also classes that take inspiration from Diablo.

Outriders release date: Holiday 2020

Godfall

A loot ‘em up ARPG that replaces standard-issue shooting with slashing, Godfall takes you to a high fantasy locale that’s split into the realms of earth, water, air, fire, and spirit. You take up the sword and shield of one of last exalted Knight’s Order, and you’re here to prevent a major apocalyptic event. Expect class builds and a slew of armour options to deck yourself out in.

Godfall release date: late 2020

Upcoming PC games TBC 2020 and beyond



Mortal Shell

Hulking enemies with massive weapons, a heavy emphasis on dodging and blocking, and heaps of religious imagery wherever you look. There’s no denying that the upcoming action-RPG is taking plenty of influence from the Dark Souls series, and that’s why we’re pretty excited to see how this grim-looking title takes shape. Plus, some of the enemy design is brilliantly messed up.

Mortal Shell release date: TBC, 2020

Prologue

Prologue is something from the developers of PUBG. The website bills it as a “an exploration of new technologies and gameplay”, and all we have to currently go on is a short teaser that features rain, a rock, the sound of breathing, and the distant sound of a dog barking. We would bet on it being a narrative experience with some horror thrown in, although it’s hard to see the studio moving away from multiplayer just yet.

Prologue release date: TBC, 2020

Ruined King

Ruined King may be a League of Legends game, but it’s also somewhat of a departure for the franchise. It’s a story-driven single-player game from Darksiders Genesis dev Airship Syndicate. Details beyond that aren’t forthcoming, but we do know it’s set after Burning Tides, lore-wise.

Ruined King release date: TBC, 2020

Convergence

Another League of Legends spin-off, but this one follows Ekko as he travels through time. It’s an action-platformer helmed by Speed Brawl dev Double Stallion Games.

Convergence release date: TBC, 2020

The Wolf Among Us 2

One of the more surprising updates from The Games Awards 2019 was the return The Wolf Among Us 2. You can expect the same choice and consequence style narrative experience of previous Telltale games. Don’t expect it anytime soon, though, as developer LCG Entertainment has hit the reset button.

The Wolf Among Us 2 release date: TBC

BIOMUTANT

Biomutant came from pretty much nowhere, but the vibrant and mysterious world revealed in its initial trailer has made us embrace it with open arms. So far, we’ve seen some typical RPG fare and character creation screens, but we do also know Biomutant has a karma system and a variety of attractive worlds from arid deserts to snowy mountaintops.

Biomutant release date: TBC, 2020

Babylon’s Fall

The next offering from Platinum Games is a dark fantasy title, but we don’t have much else to go on than that when it comes to Babylon’s Fall. That doesn’t matter though: if it’s Platinum at the helm, we’re in.

The reveal trailer appears to reference the mythical Tower of Babel, but we’re most looking forward to engaging in what looks like electrical swordplay as considerably overdressed knights.

Babylon’s Fall release date: TBC, 2020

GODS & MONSTERS

It certainly looks like Gods & Monsters is Ubisoft’s take on Nintendo favourite, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. From the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey devs, you’ll be pitted against the many Ancient Greek Gods and Monsters, err, monsters such as Gorgons, Cyclopes, and Hydras as you take on quests, explore dungeons, and solve fiendish puzzles.

Gods & Monsters release date: TBC, 2020

WATCH DOGS LEGION

So the next game in Ubisoft’s hacktivist series didn’t turn out to be Watch Dogs 3. Instead, we’re getting Watch Dogs Legion, which sends you and your brigade of tech-savvy operators to a post-Brexit London in what looks like a darker turn for the franchise.

Not to worry, though, you can share in the misery with all of Watch Dogs Legion’s NPCs, who are all recruitable and playable with unique animations and voice lines.

Watch Dogs Legion release date: TBC, 2020

RAINBOW SIX QUARANTINE

Ubisoft’s limited-time PvE mode which ended with 4.5 billion zombies slain – if you check the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak stats – was just too well-made to be removed for good. Once Rainbow Six Quarantine was revealed at E3 2019, the spiritual sequel to it was official.

In the run up to the Rainbow Six Quarantine release date you can look forward to 3-player PvE co-op that features operators such as Ela and Vigil tackling the fallout of “an unknown and devastating parasite”. However, the rumoured Rainbow Six Quarantine permadeath features seem to make this a rather different beast from standard Siege.

Rainbow Six Quarantine release date: TBC, 2020

Psychonauts 2

In Psychonauts 2 you continue playing as the same protagonist from the first game, Raz, who is a newly graduated Psychonaut with powerful psychic abilities. This sequel will delving further into parts of Rax’s family and the curse that continues to affect them.

Psychonauts 2 release date: TBC, 2020

Chivalry 2

Move over Mordhau, the definitive medieval, multiplayer slash-’em-up is returning for a sequel. The Chivalry 2 launch time is coming soon and, when it does, the upcoming game will support 64 players, new horses, and fresh sets of battle tactics.

The pace of battles will much much speedier than the original and everything has been “completely revamped” according to developer Torn Banner Studios. But, since “at least half” of Chivalry 2 players are drunk when they’re in action, maybe you won’t even notice, anyway.

Chivalry 2 release date: TBC, 2020

Humankind

From the studio behind Endless Legend, comes a new historical turn-based strategy front-runner, Humankind. The 4x game will include plenty of tactical elements as you make your way through over 60 various “historical cultures from across the heritage of humanity”. Humankind is built around the importance of fame and a tactical battle system that gives you full control in combat.

Humankind release date: TBC, 2020

SPELUNKY 2

Paris Games Week 2017 gave us plenty of goodies, but Spelunky 2 is up there with the biggest announcements. Expect more spelunking, obviously, as you head into yet more randomly-generated levels in this challenging indie game sequel as the original platforming protagonist has been replaced by his daughter – and her beloved pug, Monty.

Spelunky 2 release date: TBC, 2020

BALDUR’S GATE 3

It’s official: Baldur’s Gate 3 is real. “If you like D&D, you’ll be happy,” the developer said in our Baldur’s Gate 3 Larian interview. The original revitalised the CRPG and made the now iconic isometric Infinity Engine famous.

That said, it’s not a one-way street in terms of inspiration: Baldur’s Gate 3 will shape Dungeons and Dragons 6th edition. We already know the accomplished Belgian studio can use D&D to enhance their games with the exquisite Divinity titles, so colour us excited.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date: TBC, 2020

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – BLOODLINES 2

It’s been 15 long years, but now we finally have a sequel to the cult classic bloodsucker. The sequel is taking us to Seattle, but the land of coffee and grunge has been given a coagulated coat of crimson as you unravel another rich mystery.

Yet, while the original is remembered fondly for its engrossing narrative, it remained rife with bugs and disappointing combat. Luckily, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’s gameplay plunders immersive sims such as Dishonored 2 and Deus Ex to make its vampiric fisticuffs just as engaging as its story. We’re growing hungrier, but we just have to wait a little longer.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date: TBC, 2020

KERBAL SPACE PROGRAM 2

The challenging space exploration game is set to launch back into our hearts with a host of new features, improved graphics, and a friendlier AI, which should appeal to long-awaiting fans and newcomers alike. Kerbal Space Program 2 is developed by Star Theory games and aims to bring an all new ‘next generation’ of features to the adorable physics puzzler.

Kerbal Space Program 2 release date: Fall, 2021

STALKER 2

Besides the Facebook announcement from GSC Game World owner Sergiy Grygorovych that STALKER 2 is in development, we know absolutely nothing about the upcoming survival horror sequel.

All we have is an official site with a new logo and a release date. This isn’t the first time the game has been in production, but fingers crossed everything goes swimmingly this time.

STALKER 2 release date: TBC, 2021

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

The Frogwares Sherlock games might not be on everyone’s radar, but if you love detective games as much as we do then the news that the studio is returning to the world’s greatest detective will bring a smile to your face. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is a prequel to Frogwares’ other Sherlock games and will feature the series’ first proper open world setting.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One release date: TBC, 2021

SUPER MEAT BOY FOREVER

The name of Tommy Refenes’ platformer sequel refers to the fact that each stage can be played endlessly, but will get harder with each visit. The bright, precise levels return from the original as you rescue Nugget’s loved one.

Super Meat Boy Forever release date: TBC 2021

Chorus

Space combat shooters are few and far between, so the reveal of Choru(v?)s during the May Xbox Series X stream was a very pleasant surprise. Chorus is being billed as a single-player, story-driven experience where you battle to free the galaxy from the suffocating grip of an oppressive cult. We don’t know a huge amount else unfortunately, but the short trailer is packed with enough barrel-rolling spaceships to whet our appetite.

Chorus release date: TBC, 2021

DYING LIGHT 2

You’d better prepare yourself for the Dying Light 2 release date: the decisions you make in this zombie parkour sequel will significantly alter the larger world as Dying Light 2 factions compete for control. And, that’s just during the day. With Chris Avellone and The Witcher 3 writers on narrative duties, this is looking promising.

Dying Light 2 release date: TBC

SKULL & BONES

Black Flag and For Honor meet for PvP sailing, piracy, and cannon-firing in Skull & Bones. With a familiar UI and control mechanism for anyone that’s played Assassin’s Creed’s seabound adventure, it’s got some strange scoring mechanisms, and its not just about wiping out the enemy team.

Skull & Bones release date: TBC

Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires 4 is being developed by Relic Entertainment – the team behind Dawn of War and Company of Heroes.

It’s exciting, of course, but does the RTS genre really need it? The series has been seminal in the triple-A strategy space, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Age of Empires 4 can imbue it with new life.

Age of Empires 4 release date: TBC

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 still exists, apparently, and is making “fantastic progress” at take-over developer Sumo. Exactly how much it’ll resemble the weird Californian sun-pocalypse we saw on display during the original announcement is anyone’s guess.

Development on the first-person zombie smasher has been chaotic to say the least. Last we heard in July 2018, Dead Island 2 is still in development. When it comes to the nature of its current state, however, is anybody’s guess.

Dead Island 2 release date: TBC

The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda finished its E3 2018 conference in the best way possible by announcing the upcoming PC game we all wanted: The Elder Scrolls VI. With only a teaser trailer of some rocky hills, ruined castles, and coastlines to go on, we’re still waiting on a setting, and a launch window, of course.

We didn’t hear anything more at the following E3, really. Game director Todd Howard let us down early at E3 2019 to say that there wouldn’t be any further news on The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, but stressed that Bethesda is “still hard at work” on both of them.

Elder Scrolls 6 release date: TBC

starfield

When Bethesda took to the stage at E3 2018, The Elder Scrolls 6 was not the only major surprise reveal. We can also get excited about their upcoming space game: although it may be some time.

It’s much further along than the company’s famous fantasy series, however, but that’s about all we know so far. Basically, when it comes to Starfield, “everyone should be very patient”. Regardless, it’s got our interstellar interest piqued.

Starfield release date: TBC

Star Citizen

Without a doubt one of the most wildly ambitious games around, Star Citizen aims to be the ultimate space exploration experience.

Taking to the skies in one of numerous ridiculously detailed craft, you will engage in military service, become a reputable trader of goods, live the life of a smuggler, or become a universe-famous race pilot. That’s if development ever finishes, of course.

Star Citizen release date: TBC

System Shock 3

While the original is getting an HD remake from Night Dive Studios, there’s another Shock project on the go elsewhere. System Shock 3 is likely a long, long way off, but we know Warren Spector is involved, and… that’s about it. Otherside Entertainment is doing the actual production, with Spector on board as studio director – we’re expecting to hear more from them throughout 2018.

System Shock 3 release date: TBC

Elden Ring

It’s a meeting of minds only the most optimistic of fantasy RPG fans could conjure up, but it’s happening. The Elden Ring E3 2019 trailer gives only cryptic clues for fans to dissect for months to come, but here’s the only thing you need to know: it’s a FromSoftware open-world game written by George R. R. ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Martin.

As you’d expect Elden Ring reflects Dark Souls’ gameplay in terms of difficulty, but combat, Miyazaki-san says, is “fundamentally different” and its FromSoft’s biggest game yet. Martin has reportedly penned reams of lore for this dark new universe, and we couldn’t be more hyped.

Elden Ring release date: TBC

Deathloop

Having played the Dishonored games, we’re excited about anything developer Arkane is working on, frankly. The latest is set on the fictional island of Blackreef as two legendary assassins lock horns. While we wait for the Deathloop launch date, we can only imagine the inventiveness and meticulous detail Arkane Lyon will imbue into this nicely stylised experience.

Deathloop release date: TBC

GhostWire: Tokyo

An action-adventure game with a twist, GhostWire: Tokyo is a new IP from the developers behind the Evil Within games, with all the spookiness, if not the survival-horror elements that entails.

The GhostWire: Tokyo E3 announcement trailer shows that the story from developer Tango Gameworks centres on the baffling disappearances of people from their home of Tokyo. Let’s hope this curio doesn’t go missing, too.

GhostWire: Tokyo release date: TBC

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Yes, it’s happening, but the Beyond Good & Evil 2 release date is probably a long, long way off. According to creator Michel Ancel, the team is looking for a lot of community input to get it moving, with help from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and hitRECord. Expect to hear more as we approach 2019’s playable Beyond Good & Evil 2 beta.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 release date: Beyond Space And Time, Probably

Project L

So nice they announced it twice, Riot’s also dipping into the fighting genre. It’s fitting, then, that we first caught wind of Project L at EVO 2019, before getting another quick peek at LoL’s 10-year anniversary show.

Fighting games are a huge staple of the esports scene, from DragonBall FightersZ anime beat ‘em style to Mortal Kombat’ bloodier take on fisticuffs. We’ve barely seen anything of Project L, so we have a bit of waiting to find out what it’ll play like.

Project L release date: TBC

Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s hero-based team shooter is getting a new lick of paint. PvP fans can look forward to a swathe of new Overwatch 2 heroes and a new mode that involves a robot pushing the payload for you, meaning that Overwatch players may now finally play the chuffin’ objective – although somehow we fear they’ll still find a way to ignore.

Story fans, meanwhile, get story PvE missions that focus on advancing the game’s overarching narrative and hero missions that allow you to customise your hero’s moveset with Overwatch 2 talents.

Overwatch 2 release date: TBC

Diablo 4

At long last, we’ve got some confirmation on Diablo 4. We always knew it would be coming, really, but getting a look at it is exciting. We know that the Druid class is coming back to join the roster of Diablo 4 classes, and we enjoyed our playtime with it at Blizzcon. Plus, it looks like there will be plenty of scope for creative Diablo 4 builds, especially with the reveal that Mythic items will be available.

Details are dripping out right now – there will be an open-world setting, and Blizzard has plans for extensive player customization. That said, the game still boasts the same balance of lootin’ and dungeon dwelling that fans have come to adore.

Diablo 4 release date: not even coming ‘Blizzard soon’

Resident Evil 4 remake

After two very successful remakes in recent years it was only a matter of time before Capcom turned its attention to one of the most beloved entries to the series: Resident Evil 4. Details about the remake were reported by VGC and while it’s allegedly a long way off we’re still very excited to see what Capcom has in store for us.

Resident Evil 4 remake release date: 2022

Wow, that’s a lot of games to get excited for, so luckily our anticipation levels are boundless already. Of course, it’s tough just keeping up with games as they come out, let alone remembering the games we should be saving for. For that we have a new PC games guide so you know the best titles you could be playing right now. For now, perhaps if you keep reading this list the games you want will come out quicker. It’s worth a go, at least.