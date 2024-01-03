This 9/10 stealth survival horror is free to keep if you’re fast

A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of those survival horror games that, unless you suffer from a fear of rodents, might seem a little silly. Being chased by vast waves of rats, watching the ground collapse into their tunnels? But from the inside, it’s one of the most unsettling games you’re likely to play, at least in the first half. And now, thanks to the Epic Games Store’s ongoing seasonal giveaway, you can get it absolutely free.

Set in medieval France, A Plague Tale: Innocence casts you as Amicia, a young noble girl, who ends up on the run with her brother Hugo. What is she running away from? A massive plague of rats, for a start, but this adventure horror game has plenty of human foes out to get you too.

So begins your quest to run, sneak and slingshot your way around the rat-heavy countryside and it’s one hell of a trip. In our A Plague Tale: Innocence review we awarded it an 8 out of 10 and it’s sitting at 9/10 on Steam.

It’s not just about running away from the rats, though. There are puzzle elements aplenty. You’ll have to figure out how to make a path through the fire-averse rodents without becoming their dinner. The good news is that the rats don’t distinguish and one of the most satisfying parts of A Plague Tale: Innocence is unleashing them on your foes.

So how do you get this rodent-heavy game for free? Head over the Epic Games Store, create a free account if you don’t have one, and claim A Plague Tale: Innocence. You’ve got less than 24 hours to grab it before it’s replaced by another freebie, so hurry.

If you’re sufficiently hooked that you want to play the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem is 55% off on the Epic Games Store, making it $22.49 / £19.79 or even cheaper if you use the EGS 33% off coupon.

