Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. The indie train we’ve been on for the past few weeks is expanding to cover a bigger-budget story-driven action game in A Plague Tale: Innocence, which will be available alongside Speed Brawl.

You’ll be able to grab A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, August 5 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes Speed Brawl as “a 2D combat-racer about moving fast and hitting hard! Maintain your momentum, build combos, and unleash powerful moves. Find your own fighting style, and assemble the best team of brawlers ever seen.”

A Plague Tale made a solid splash when it launched in 2019, offering a Naughty Dog-style blend of action, stealth, and puzzle-solving, It’s set during the Hundred Years’ War, but this is a version of history beset by a plague of evil, magic rats. We’re big fans of rats here at PCGN, so you know we’re endorsing this at the low, low price of nothing. It’s a perfect opportunity to get caught up before A Plague Tale: Requiem launches following its reveal at E3 earlier this year.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.