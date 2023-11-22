A Plague Tale Requiem celebrates 3 million players, teases new game

A Plague Tale Requiem, which sees you fleeing from way, way too many rats, has hit three million players. Now, publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have confirmed they’re working together on a new game? But will it be as rodent-heavy as Requiem?

Medieval rat-based action adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem is, on paper, ridiculous. Like the previous entry in the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence, it sounds very silly if you’re describing it to someone.

Remember Innocence’s ratnados? Requiem has protagonist Amicia and brother Hugo being chased by actual waves of rats. I don’t mean that they scurry after you, these are actual, flowing waves of fuzzy, sharp-toothed creatures.

But from the inside, it’s deeply unsettling and, grim as the premise of a massive plague of rats is, it’s a joy to play – our A Plague Tale Requiem review proves it. Plus, you do get to command rats, which never gets old. So it’s good to hear that, according to publisher Focus Entertainment, three million players have shared that experience.

“A heartfelt thank you to the three million players who embarked on the haunting journey of A Plague Tale: Requiem,” Focus tweets. They don’t say just how many rats those players have had to deal with, but given that the game can have up to 300,000 rats on screen at once, we have to be talking billions.

The game has been out for just over a year, and its success has encouraged Focus Entertainment to renew their partnership with developer Asobo Studio. Between them they’re working on a new but as-yet-undisclosed game.

Does that mean we’re getting a third A Plague Tale? That’s very possible. Without giving away any spoilers, the last game does, potentially, tie up Amicia and Hugo’s story arc, but hints that something new is coming. Asobo’s careers page also mentions they’re looking for people to join the ‘Plague Team.’

All Focus has said is that the company has “renewed collaboration with AsoboStudio for another exciting project!” And, going by their site’s careers section, Asobo has several projects on the go. So, I have my fingers crossed for A Plague Tale 3 but, if not, here’s hoping Asobo Studio can knock it out of the park with their next title.

If you haven’t tackled both entries in the series, they’re heavily discounted on Steam. A Plague Tale: Innocence is £6.99 / $7.99 (80% off) and A Plague Tale: Requiem is £20.24 / $22.49 (55% off).

