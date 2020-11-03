There’s nothing quite like escaping into another world, immersing yourself in its history and people, and getting to grips with your new virtual life. Fantasy games are especially good at offering these sorts of experiences, but the genre is so packed with great adventures that it can be hard to pinpoint where exactly to place your attention.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together this list of the best fantasy games on PC. As always, we want to highlight a varied selection of titles, from mammoth RPGs to 2D action-platformers. There’s even a sports game in the mix this time around. And please don’t worry if we’ve missed your favourite fantasy game – there’s every chance that it could be added at a later time.

So, whether you’re looking to slay some dragons in a sprawling open world or try something a little stranger, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best fantasy games on PC. All you need is a sense of adventure and the patience for copious amounts of lore. Let’s go!

With all the hype now years behind us, it’s plain to see that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has gone down as one of the best PC games of all time. Its expansive fantasy world has no shortage of deeply human interactions and tales of woe, joy, and everything in between. Ultimately, it’s this intense focus on storytelling – both epic and decidedly mundane – that gives it such an endearing spirit.

As a fantasy game, it’s arguably at the height of its powers during the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC quest lines. Here you’ll find plenty of creative twists on age-old fantasy yarns, with the latter even featuring a fully-explorable ‘Land of a Thousand Fables’.

After Geralt’s adventure has come to a close and you’ve spent dozens of hours in good company, you’ll doubtlessly leave The Witcher 3 with a lump in your throat and more than a tale or two of your own to tell.

Outward

Outward absolutely nails the sensation of embarking on a long, challenging, and potentially life-threatening adventure. It can at times feel like there are multiple steps in the way of achieving the simplest of tasks, from prepping your backpack to planning your route. But rather than bore you to tears, what this does is shift the focus to the journey itself and grant your every decision a greater sense of importance.

A rushed plan will always end in disaster, so you must think everything through and be sure that any trip beyond the city walls will be worth your time and effort. The smallest of victories therefore become a cause for celebration, and the slow realisation that you’ve eked out a decent life for yourself in an impossibly harsh world is oddly comforting.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim has been picked apart, written about, and played more than perhaps any other game on this list – and for good reason. It’s easily Bethesda’s most approachable modern RPG, offering hundreds of hours of popcorn fantasy and adventuring, and there’s still an undeniable charm to just wandering its world, engaging with its enjoyably awkward NPCs, and ignoring your destiny to steal some sweetrolls or ‘Fus Ro Dah’ a bandit off a cliff.

It certainly helps that the game’s modding scene is still going strong, with many of the best Skyrim mods being just a quick download away.

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age 2 is grossly underappreciated (I really must point out that both Dragon Age: Origins and Inquisition are better – ed). By rejecting the ‘bigger is better’ mantra of AAA gaming sequels, it’s able to offer the series’ most focused, compelling drama and cast. The city of Kirkwall is packed full of intriguing tales and memorable characters struggling to live their lives among an escalating feud that threatens to destroy all in its wake.

Despite these life-or-death stakes, the game’s key conflicts retain a certain intimacy and immediacy. The enemy, whoever you feel it may be, is already in the city walls before you’ve even rocked up to the party, and there’s a troubling sense that your hard-fought victories are only delaying the inevitable.

Sure, the recycled maps and other signs of a tight development turnaround are still present ten years on, but – as was true on release – the good far outweighs the bad.

Genshin Impact

For many, Genshin Impact has been a wild introduction to the world of gacha games. It’s a great place to start, honestly, and few of the best free PC games can claim to offer such a wealth of enjoyable missions, likeable characters, and sumptuous visuals for the price of nowt.

The writing can be a bit hit-or-miss, but even if Paimon gets on your nerves, there’ll always be something to keep you playing, whether that be the promise of cool new loot, a fresh character, or another gorgeous sandbox area to explore.

Pyre

What a strange, resonant, and unforgettable game Pyre is. Supergiant’s tale of trapped exiles attempting to return home by succeeding in sport-like ‘rites’ is as sad as it is uplifting. Your journey through the Downside sees you befriending the unlikeliest of heroes, and the hardships shared by you, your party, and even your rivals have the effect of bringing everyone together and complicating every emotion felt.

Pyre’s world-building and branching narrative might be its major hooks, but the rites themselves are still a joy to play, and their surprising complexity becomes apparent as you progress or bump up the difficulty. Basically, the game doesn’t put a foot wrong.

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity is a smart CRPG set in a grim fantasy land where your choices actually carry weight. Despite its obvious old-school appeal, it still bears its own personality and sense of history. Plus, it knows exactly what to take from its inspirations and what to update.

Obsidian’s approach should work well for fresh-eyed players and those who’ve spent a silly amount of time in the world of Neverwinter Nights, Baldur’s Gate, or Planescape: Torment. Its seafaring successor, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, is equally worthy of your attention.

Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is one of the most generous fantasy games you could hope to find on PC. It’s a 2D action-platformer set in a strange land of giant bugs and underground civilisations. Your goal is to navigate and gradually map out your treacherous surroundings while taking down a series of tricky bosses.

Its open nature and countless well-hidden secrets make exploration a delight, and just as you think the game is drawing to a close or running out of steam, it presents some new idea or challenge to reinvigorate its action in a big way. There’s an incredible amount to see here, and it’s all worthwhile.

And there you have it – the best fantasy games on PC. If you’re still on the hunt for something to play, perhaps our lists of the best sword games, best roguelike games, and best RPG games might help narrow your search.