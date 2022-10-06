A Plague Tale: Requiem will come to Nvidia GeForce Now at launch

A Plague Tale: Requiem is shaping up to be one of the most gorgeous and grotesque video games to launch this year, as the stealth game brings us back to its uniquely macabre rat-infested medieval France. If you’re worried about your ageing rig not doing the game’s visual splendour justice, worry not, as the sequel will be available to steam on Nvidia GeForce Now from launch.

Those with RTX 3080 or Priority Nvidia GeForce Now subscriptions will be able to enjoy A Plague Tale: Requiem with its full suite of graphical bells and whistles, cranking up its details and turning on ray tracing effects.

The game does support Nvidia DLSS 3.0, but we’ll need to wait for team green to upgrade its servers with RTX 4000 graphics cards to enjoy the upscaling technology’s new ‘Frame Generation‘ feature.

Regardless, turning it on will still help boost fps higher than native rendering, and make meeting the A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements much easier for every owner of a GeForce RTX GPU.

If you can’t afford the best graphics card on the market, the streaming service could offer a great way to bask in fear and awe at the hordes of A Plague Tale Requiem rats for cheap. Just remember that you’ll need to first buy the game on Steam or another supported service before you’re able to play it on Nvidia GeForce Now.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of twenty-five games coming to the cloud this month, including Scorn and Victoria 3. You can check out the full list here, and make sure to check back every Thursday for new additions.