Bag this Acer Nitro gaming monitor now for its lowest ever price

If you are looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade your display, when it comes to either resolution or refresh rate, the Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx may be the monitor for you. Head on over to Amazon, and you’ll find this screen now available for its lowest ever price.

The XV271U M3bmiiprx shares many traits with the best gaming monitors in its price class, despite its affordable appearance. Looking at its specifications and features, there’s a lot to love about what Acer has to offer here.

Right now, the XV271U M3bmiiprx can be yours for just $179.99. Not only does this give you a whopping $110 saving (38%) compared to its usual $289.99 list price, but this is also the cheapest price ever for this monitor on Amazon.

Pleasingly, you’re getting 1Hz for every dollar you spend here, with the XV271U M3bmiiprx’s native refresh rate of 180Hz. Don’t worry if your system can’t hit that high a frame rate, though, as it is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, for an awesome adaptive sync experience on AMD GPUs, and it’s also G-Sync compatible for Nvidia GPUs.

The IPS panel sports 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, so you can expect to see wonderfully vibrant images on this 27-inch screen. Just bear in mind that, while it does technically support HDR, the lack of local dimming zones make the XV271U M3bmiiprx far more suited to SDR viewing, for both games and video content. Bear in mind that the 180Hz refresh rate is only achievable using the DisplayPort input, while its two HDMI ports are capped at 144Hz.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new monitor arrive at your doorstep much faster with next day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra right now.