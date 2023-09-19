Whether you’re building a PC for the first time, or want a second display, a gaming monitor can be one of the most expensive parts of any PC gaming setup, especially if you’re looking for a 4K fast resolution and a fast refresh rate. However, Acer has just released a 150Hz 4K monitor for just $429.99 – the Acer Nitro XV282K V3 looks to be great for anyone looking for a fast, high-resolution screen without a hefty price tag.

Appearing on the Acer storefront, the Acer Nitro XV282K V3 is the latest 4K gaming monitor to join the Nitro line. The display offers a UHD gaming experience on a budget, with a 28-inch screen, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Better still, its refresh rate tops out at 150Hz.

Whether you plan to make it a primary, or secondary display, the Acer Nitro XV282K is decked out with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 output. These inputs make it perfect for a PC, console, or both if you’re lucky enough to own one of each. This fast and high-resolution gaming monitor is also equipped with a response time of 1 ms (GTG) and has HDR 400 support.

The Acer Nitro XV282K V3 is available on the Acer website for $429.99, which is an incredible price for a monitor of its kind. Getting a 4K monitor with a faster refresh rate than 60Hz used to cost well over $500, so getting a 150Hz screen for a fraction of that price makes the Acer Nitro XV282K V3 look like an absolute bargain.

