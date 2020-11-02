AEW unveils its wrestling game project next week

All Elite Wrestling has been providing an alternative to WWE on television since 2019, and they’ve been teasing a videogame project for pretty much just as long. Now, the company has officially unveiled its AEW Games branding, and is teasing a major announcement that’s just over a week away.

The ‘AEW Games 1.0 Special Event’ will be broadcast live on Tuesday, November 10 at 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST / 23:00 GMT across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. That’s the extent of the official information AEW has provided, and this announcement could be anything from a proper new wrestling game to a place for AEW talent to stream games under the company’s banner. (Though if it were the latter, the lack of a Twitch link in this messaging is suspicious.)

AEW has been pretty explicit that it’s making a videogame, even before Dynamite hit television. Kenny Omega has been in contact with Syn Sophia, the studio formerly known as AKI – yes, of the N64 wrestling classics – and more recently told Gamespot he’s “really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have.”

AEW’s most popular referee, Aubrey Edwards, has had a decade of experience as a programmer and producer in the game industry, and her Twitter bio indicates that “I make videogames for AEW.”

Recent trademark filings have suggested that All Elite Wrestling: General Manager is the title of a game coming to mobile devices, likely in addition to the larger-scale game the promotion is also working on.

Check out some fighting games to hold your attention until Moxley and MJF get their official, digital place to duke it out.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

