Amid the likes of Cities Skylines 2, Frostpunk, and Northgard, one of the best city builders on Steam just hit a massive milestone. Against the Storm, which we at PCGamesN hailed at launch as “a near-perfect roguelike strategy game,” has since racked up an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ 95% Steam user rating, and now indie developer Eremite Games and publisher Hooded Horse announce that it has reached an impressive one million sales.

Against the Storm launched out of early access in December 2023, just over a year after its initial release. The fantastic city-building game recently had its big, free 1.2 update, which includes more useful settlement management tools and quality-of-life upgrades. Update 1.3 is planned to arrive ahead of Against the Storm DLC later in 2024.

You can read PCGamesN’s Against the Storm review from the game’s 1.0 launch for a full breakdown of exactly what we love about it, but it’s safe to say that it’s a team favorite of ours. The hook is that you’re stretching out from the last bastion of civilization, attempting to reclaim the lands in between waves of a devastating storm forcing your periodic retreat.

To do so, you’ll take on a series of short-form missions where you need to build out a settlement, assign its workers and production chains, and explore the dangerous wilderness around you in search of resources and rewards. With a beautiful art direction and incredibly user-friendly menus, Against the Storm is a game that’s packed with deep, rewarding systems that feel astonishingly approachable from minute one.

“We find it incredibly reassuring that even such a small and relatively unknown studio like ours can thrive on Steam,” Eremite Games co-founder Lukasz Korzanowski says of the milestone, adding, “Treating players with respect and listening to their feedback has been an integral part of Against the Storm’s success.”

If you want to join those players, you can find Against the Storm on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Xbox Store, priced at $29.99/£24.99. If you’re curious to try it out, it’s also available to play at no additional cost as part of Microsoft’s game library for PC Game Pass subscribers.

