Age of Empires 2 cheats – everything you need to know

So you want some Age of Empires 2 cheats? As the most popular out of all the legacy Age of Empires RTS games, AOE2 is still getting dedicated support through new DLC – one of which was released earlier this year, with another on the way. It’s so popular, that World’s Edge and Relic Entertainment have basically based Age of Empires 4’s design off of it.

Like all Age of Empires games, it also has some wonderful cheats that can spawn whacky units, like a Shelby Cobra or Alfred the Alpaca. I always found these way more fun than the usual codes that gave you more resources. ‘Cheating’ in Age of Empires was less about gaming the system than it was about letting loose and having some fun.

A couple of important things to note with regards to Age of Empires 2 cheats. For the unit cheats, these always spawn at a player’s Town Center building. If you don’t have one, you won’t get the unit no matter how many times you type it in. Furthermore, entering a code will prevent you from obtaining any achievements in that session. In the Definitive Edition you can also get medals earned for single-player scenarios – these will also be disabled if you use cheats, so be warned!

Age of Empires 2 Cheats

Here is the full list of cheats available to use in Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. Thanks to the Age of Empires wiki for help in our research.

Unit cheats

how do you turn this on – creates a Shelby Cobra that fires bullets

– creates a Shelby Cobra that fires bullets to smithereens – creates a Saboteur

– creates a Saboteur i love the monkey head – creates a VMDL cheat unit

– creates a VMDL cheat unit furious the monkey boy – creates Furious the Monkey Boy

– creates Furious the Monkey Boy i don’t exist – summons a Penguin.

– summons a Penguin. alpaca simulator – summons Alfred the Alpaca

– summons Alfred the Alpaca catzor – summons a Sharkatzor

Resource cheats

ninjaconnor – gives 100,000 of each resource. You can also use ‘ ninjalui ’ and ‘ rowshep ‘

– gives 100,000 of each resource. You can also use ‘ ’ and ‘ ‘ cheese steak jimmy’s – gives 10,000 food

– gives 10,000 food lumberjack – gives 10,000 wood

– gives 10,000 wood robin hood – gives 10,000 gold

– gives 10,000 gold rock on – gives 10,000 stone

Map & miscellaneous cheats

marco – reveals map (toggle)

– reveals map (toggle) polo – removes fog of war (toggle)

– removes fog of war (toggle) aegis – instant building, researching, resource gathering, and training that applies for all players, the AI included (toggle)

– instant building, researching, resource gathering, and training that applies for all players, the AI included (toggle) i r winner – win the game instantly

– win the game instantly resign – lose the game instantly

– lose the game instantly black death – all other players die, including allies

– all other players die, including allies noui – disables user interface. To get it back, type ‘ noui ‘ again

– disables user interface. To get it back, type ‘ ‘ again wimpywimpywimpy – the player is immediately defeated

– the player is immediately defeated torpedo # – instantly defeats the selected opponent. Can only use 1 – 8

– instantly defeats the selected opponent. Can only use 1 – 8 woof woof – turns birds into Stormy Dogs

And that’s it! It’s not a very long list. There are some cheats associated with specific events from the Definitive Edition as well which we haven’t listed.