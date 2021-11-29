Age of Empires IV’s big winter update is bad for French boats and Delhi

Art of soldiers lining up in Age of Empires IV

The Age of Empires IV winter update is here, weeks before the start of winter. Many of the major changes had previously been teased, but now that the update has arrived we’ve got a big list of patch notes breaking down the exact details. The update addresses some of the community’s biggest balance concerns, but leaves others on the table.

There’s been no change to springalds, for example. The devs say they’re “keeping a close eye on the ever-evolving meta, and are aware of a certain, specific siege unit out-performing its counterparts (springalds, for those searching for this specific topic). The team is looking to make sure it’s reminded of its role as an anti-siege specialist and will be working with the workshop to deploy it in the future.”

Another surprise nerf is to the Delhi Sultanate. The Sanctity technology is now only available starting in the Feudal age – meaning you’ve now only got one bonus age to capture Sacred Sites early.

But, of course, the important bit is this: the French Hulk’s armour has been reduced from six to two. The seas are safe again.

You can get the full patch notes over on the official site.

