Age of Empires 4 keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys

So, you want to know about Age of Empires IV hotkey and shortcuts? For better and for worse, RTS games often require a high ‘APM’ – actions per minute – especially when playing competitive multiplayer matches. As quick and accurate as a mouse can be, it’s still a lot easier to combine with a selection of keyboard shortcuts so you can do basic actions quickly.

These can range from selecting unit groups quickly, to cycling through buildings, and even queuing up build orders without having to click the button manually. These shortcuts can also be useful if you’re having trouble locating a specific unit, or just want a quick and easy way to tell everyone to charge that wall like there’s no tomorrow.

We’ve put together a quick guide to Age of Empires IV hotkeys. Credit to Microsoft for sharing a detailed list of hotkeys and control shortcuts on the official Xbox website. We haven’t copied everything – the more basic control functions will be taught to you in-game, and some of the more niche shortcuts are only really relevant for highly competitive multiplayer. The rest though should be useful to most people.

Age of Empires 4 hotkeys

Here is a list of important Age of Empires 4 keyboard shortcuts. Some functions have two different shortcuts. Where applicable, we’ve listed both.

Please also note that most of these hotkeys can be remapped, with only a couple of exceptions. You can also have multiple keyboard shortcut profiles, so that you can experiment to see what works best.

Select all units on screen – Ctrl + A / Ctrl + K

– Ctrl + A / Ctrl + K Access secondary UI panel – Y (with a unit selected) / Ctrl + Y

– Y (with a unit selected) / Ctrl + Y Cancel / Deselect / Menu – ESC key

– ESC key Game menu – F10

– F10 Quick save – F8

– F8 Quick load – F9

– F9 Focus on selected unit – F5

– F5 Follow selected unit – HOME

– HOME Cycle through selected units (forward) – Tab / Right arrow

– Tab / Right arrow Cycle through selected units (backwards) – Ctrl + tab / Left arrow

– Ctrl + tab / Left arrow Control groups – Ctrl + 0-9 to set, then press 0-9 to select. Also works with the NUM key

– Ctrl + 0-9 to set, then press 0-9 to select. Also works with the NUM key Select all Military buildings – F1 / M

– F1 / M Select all Economic buildings – F2 / K

– F2 / K Select all Research buildings – F3 / O

– F3 / O Select all Landmarks, Wonders, and capital Town Centers – F4 / P

– F4 / P Cycle through town centers – H / L

– H / L Focus in capital Town Center – Ctrl + H / Ctrl + L

– Ctrl + H / Ctrl + L Cycle through individual Monk units – ` (apostrophe) / ]

– ` (apostrophe) / ] Cycle through individual Scout units – / or [

– / or [ Cycle through Idle Economy units – . (period) / N

– . (period) / N Select all idle Villagers – Ctrl + . (period) / Ctrl + up arrow

– Ctrl + . (period) / Ctrl + up arrow Select all Villagers – Ctrl + Shift + V / Up arrow

– Ctrl + Shift + V / Up arrow Return all Villagers to work – Ctrl + Shift + R / PgUp

– Ctrl + Shift + R / PgUp Cycle through idle Military units – , (comma) / down arrow

– , (comma) / down arrow Select all idle Military units – Ctrl + , (comma) / Ctrl + down arrow

– Ctrl + , (comma) / Ctrl + down arrow Select all Military units – Ctrl + Shift + C / Ctrl + M

– Ctrl + Shift + C / Ctrl + M Queue production of 5 units of that type – Shift + click button / Shift + [unit production hotkey]

– Shift + click button / Shift + [unit production hotkey] Delete unit or building – Delete (hold)

– Delete (hold) Global chat [All] – Shift + Enter or \

– Shift + Enter or \ Team chat [Team] – Enter or /

We hope you find this list useful.