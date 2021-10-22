Age of Empires 4 release times drop as the RTS game goes gold

Age of Empires IV has officially gone gold. More than that, we also know what time the RTS game will be releasing across the globe come October 28 when it’s made available for the masses.

The release times came via the official Xbox Japan Twitter account, although at the time of writing the schedule has yet to be corroborated by any of the firm’s other social channels. For our American readers, you’ll be able to get your hands on the game from 8 am Pacific, 11 am Esatern Time. That’s 4 pm here in the UK, and 5 pm for those on Central European Time. Sorry Australians, you’ll have to stay up late, as it doesn’t unlock until 2 am October 29 in Aus EDT.

In case you weren’t familiar with the term, ‘going gold’ refers to the point prior to a game’s release where the code is ‘frozen’, and sent out to other departments for distribution. This was of more importance during the age of physical media, although it still means that any fixes or tweaks that come after this week will appear in a day one patch, if there is one, or whenever the first official update lands.

Age of Empires IV will launch with eight factions, four campaigns, and over three hours worth of documentary footage to expand on the concepts found in the game.

歴史を自分の物語に昇華させよう。『Age of Empires IV』が 10 月 29 日に Windows PC、Steam、そして Game Pass で登場！https://t.co/xDSdEhQZJQ pic.twitter.com/1fapAbp3Gh — Xbox Japan (@Xbox_JP) October 20, 2021

Pre-orders are still running, but regardless of when you pick it up it will be available on PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Game Pass for PC. Make sure you keep an eye peeled for our review next week as well!